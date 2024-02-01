APOLLO Insurance Launches Rent Credit Reporting, Powered by Zenbase

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, is pleased to announce that they now offer credit reporting services to their tens of thousands of customers, through a new partnership with Zenbase.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019, and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with property management companies, proptechs, insurance brokers, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing workflow.

Zenbase offers Canada’s only automated rent reporting and most popular split rent payments, and has gained recognition for its innovative credit-building solutions, empowering individuals to enhance their financial well-being. Through its solution, Zenbase enables users to report their rental payments automatically to Equifax, allowing them to establish or strengthen their creditworthiness.

“APOLLO’s digital first and resident centric approach to insurance makes them an ideal partner for Zenbase,” said Koray Oztekin, Zenbase Founder and CEO. “As part of our mission to redesign rent payments for the financial health of unbanked or underbanked individuals, including newcomers, this partnership will make rental reporting available to more residents and create substantial ESG value for all stakeholders.”

APOLLO customers can access exclusive rates to use Zenbase to report current and past rent payments to Equifax, helping them build their credit. Building credit can help Canadians reduce interest payments and save money on financial products.

“A healthy credit score goes hand in hand with other aspects of a tenant’s risk management strategy, so offering Zenbase’s solution alongside their insurance makes sense for our customers,” said Jeff McCann, Founder and CEO of APOLLO. “We are excited to work with Zenbase to continue to add value to our customers with this tool.”

Visit https://myzenbase.com/apollo/ for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in rewarding and flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions aid the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month, but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase fixed that misalignment by offering residents the option to split their rent into two monthly payments and provide other financial health solutions such as rent reporting. For more information on how to get started with Zenbase or CreditBuilder, visit myzenbase.com.