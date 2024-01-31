Mindbreeze and Ariza Content Solutions Create Partnership to AI-power the Content and Publishing Workflow

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, and Ariza Content Solutions have created a partnership to employ and enhance insights & search experiences and provide companies with best-in-class content management.

"Intelligent and strategic partnerships have been a core part of Mindbreeze's success over the past 20 years. Allowing our customers to work with experts like Ariza Content Solutions provides them opportunities to use insight engines effectively and receive high-level insights from their knowledge base," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Ariza's proven success and specialization in all aspects of content management makes a perfect and exciting partnership for Mindbreeze."

While traditional content workflows encompassed content creation, through management of editorial and production processes, to final publication and delivery to various distribution channels, today content creators are learning the value of connected, searchable data to allow for deeper connections in their content. To accomplish this goal, Ariza employs solutions incorporating AI-driven insight engines like Mindbreeze InSpire. Insight engines enhance the search experience giving customers, both external and internal, the very best access to knowledge and insight into their content.

“At Ariza, our clients count on us to provide end-to-end content solutions leveraging Ariza's deep knowledge of the publishing process and the technology that supports it. Through careful vetting of technology tools and platforms, Ariza is able to bring the right partners together with their respective tooling to create a complete vision," says Brian Trombley, Ariza Managing Partner - Commercial.

Mindbreeze InSpire, an insight engine, uses traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis approaches to interpret business information and answer critical business questions. Equipped with machine learning and AI capabilities, the Mindbreeze InSpire solution is the foundation for successful enterprise knowledge management.

Currently, over 2,000 of the world's largest companies across a variety of industries are using Mindbreeze's AI-based insight engine to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

About Ariza Content Solutions

Ariza specializes in all aspects of content management providing end-to-end solutions for magazine and book publishers, associations, scholarly publishers, IMT organizations (industrial, manufacturing, and technology), or any organization looking to optimize their content process.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight. Using applied artificial intelligence, Mindbreeze's products support the analysis, understanding, and efficient networking of information. This enables a consolidated view of corporate knowledge - regardless of where and how the data is stored.

