Ncontracts Selected as ICBA Preferred Service Provider for Vendor, Risk and Compliance Management

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts today announced it has been selected by The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) as its newest Preferred Service Provider (PSP). Ncontracts, which provides integrated vendor, risk, and compliance management solutions, helps community banks confidently manage their enterprise risk and vendor management workload.

“Ncontracts takes the concept of integrated risk management and makes it a reality for community banks,” ICBA Innovation Senior Vice President Adam Mahone said. “By helping to elevate their compliance and third-party risk management programs through a holistic lens, community banks can improve efficiency while satisfying compliance considerations.”

Ncontracts’ user-friendly risk and compliance software, along with its expert-created and maintained content, helps reduce regulatory burden while delivering strategic insights through:

Compliance management (Ncomply)

Enterprise Risk Management (Nrisk)

Third-Party Risk Management (Nvendor)

Findings Management (Nfindings)

“Community banks serve a vital role as engines for economic growth in the U.S.,” said Michael Berman, Ncontracts founder and CEO. “Ncontracts is proud to support these essential institutions by offering integrated risk management solutions that enhance operational efficiency and business intelligence.”

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.