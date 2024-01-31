QPWB Announces Of Counsel Partnership with Leading Complex Commercial and Insurance Coverage Litigation Firm Ruberry, Stalmack & Garvey, LLC

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quintairos, Prieto, Wood, & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB), a leading national business law firm, is pleased to announce a newly minted Of Counsel partnership with the esteemed commercial litigation group of Ruberry, Stalmack & Garvey, LLC (RSG). This strategic alliance is set to enhance the service offerings of both firms by combining QPWB's national network of over 450 skilled attorneys with RSG's profound expertise and success in complex commercial and coverage litigation.

RSG excels in national complex commercial litigation, achieving favorable verdicts and settlements surpassing half a billion dollars across various areas including securities, class actions, commercial disputes, SEC matters, M&A transactions, SPAC litigation, employment covenant issues, fraud, and breach of contract. The firm caters to a diverse clientele, encompassing entrepreneurs, startups, professionals, corporate leaders, policyholders, directors, and officers. Clients choose RSG for its dedicated litigators who vigorously advocate for their interests and, when necessary, take cases to trial for resolution.

RSG also maintains a robust insurance coverage practice, with its attorneys providing thousands of coverage opinions, interpreting and applying laws across nearly every U.S. jurisdiction and multiple Canadian provinces. In cases necessitating coverage or bad faith litigation, RSG's attorneys consistently secure judgments as a matter of law for their clients.

"We have a track record of delivering winning results, so teaming up with QPWB makes perfect sense," said Ed Ruberry, reflecting on the partnership. "I’m excited about collaborating with our new partners at QPWB and their excellent team of attorneys across the country. This affiliation furthers our commitment to litigating cases, including taking matters to trial wherever our legal expertise is needed nationwide."

The partnership is poised to leverage the strengths of both firms, providing clients with unparalleled legal representation in high-stakes litigation across the United States. RSG's reputation as a premier commercial litigation firm is complemented by QPWB's diverse practice areas and extensive national presence.

Eric Boyer, Managing Partner of QPWB, enthusiastically remarked on the partnership, stating, "Ed and his team elevate our firm to a new level, the executive level, presenting exciting, new opportunities for both firms. This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in QPWB's continued pattern of growth, positioning us at the forefront of complex litigation and expanding our capabilities to serve our clients more comprehensively. Together, we're not just writing the next chapter in our firms' histories; we're authoring an entirely new book of success."

Ross Smyk, an insurance partner at RSG, also expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration saying that, "teaming up with QPWB's accomplished insurance attorneys is a strategic move that complements our coverage practice." He added, "I'm excited about collaborating with QPWB because they share our philosophy of providing our clients with sound coverage analysis and advice, which leads to outstanding and cost-effective outcomes. This becomes especially true when handling coverage matters in jurisdictions that other firms may shy away from tackling."

This partnership offers a new frontier for both firms with a promise to deliver a synergy that will benefit mutual clients through a combination of national reach, local knowledge, and legal expertise in complex litigation matters.

Marvin Mohn, head of RSG’s corporate practice and former general counsel of the Tawa run-off group, part of the Pinault group of companies, commented that “teaming up with QPWB gives our corporate practice a nationwide reach that will only strengthen it moving forward.”

For further information regarding the Of Counsel partnership between Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer P.A. and Ruberry, Stalmack & Garvey, LLC, please contact:

Eric W. Boyer - Managing Partner, QPWB

9300 South Dadeland Blvd., 4th Floor

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 670-1101

eboyer@qpwblaw.com

Or

Edward F. Ruberry – Principal, RSG

300 South Wacker Dr., Suite 3250

Chicago, Illinois 60606

312-466-7222

Ed.Ruberry@ruberry-law.com

About Quintairos, Prieto, Wood, & Boyer, P.A.:

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., is the largest minority and women-owned law firm in the nation with jurisdiction in 45 states and territories in the U.S. allowing us to serve a broad spectrum of industries with over 100 areas of practice. Our lawyers provide representation for businesses and their leaders in litigation, regulatory, and corporate matters.

About Ruberry, Stalmack & Garvey, LLC:

Ruberry, Stalmack & Garvey, LLC stands out as a reputable law firm focusing on intricate commerical litigation and insurance coverage disputes spanning diverse practice areas, such as securities, class actions, commercial disputes, SEC matters, contentious M&A transactions, SPAC litigation, employment covenant issues, fraud, breach of contract, insurer bad faith, and professional liability. With a team of experienced attorneys, RSG remains dedicated to delivering exceptional legal solutions and securing favorable outcomes for its clients.