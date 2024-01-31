Hult International Business School and EY US Extend Successful EY CPA Career Path Accelerator Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hult International Business School, a global institution recognized for its challenge-based curriculum and innovative approach to business education, is extending its relationship with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for an additional three years to help eligible students obtain the 150 hours of education required for certified public accountant (CPA) licensure. The EY Career Path Accelerator Program brings Hult’s skills-based learning to EY US undergraduate interns to help them gain the accredited business and elective courses required for CPA licensure eligibility. Since its launch in 2021, nearly 300 students have completed the program.

“Relevancy has always been a pillar of the Hult learning experience,” said Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School. “This collaboration with EY US is an example of that, a unique program where students who want to become CPAs can gain industry-specific learning in an accessible way to get them one step closer to their goal.”

The first-of-its-kind EY Career Path Accelerator, open to EY US interns who are undergraduate students not pursuing a master’s degree, is designed to offer job-related learning and skills development that can be applied to a future career in the accounting profession. The program provides students with a series of virtual courses administered by Hult International Business School combined with on-the-ground support to ensure subject-matter knowledge that students will need upon entering the workforce.

The program curriculum includes data visualization, data integration, digital business models, project management, sustainability, and leading with purpose along with a Capstone project and hands-on experience via the EY internship. True to Hult’s teaching method, learning assessments and team-based work are central to the program.

Since the program’s start in 2021, students have given strong marks to the learning and support that’s offered throughout the program. “The program helped me jump-start my career in accounting,” said Christine Murray, EY Career Path Accelerator alumna and Risk Consulting Staff at EY US. “The combination of Hult content and teaching, while being ‘on the job,’ has given me both the insight and skills that I would not have had otherwise.”

“The EY Career Path Accelerator provides hands-on learning, while solving real-world challenges and helping develop employment-ready skills,” said Ellen Glazerman, EY Americas Director of University Relations. “We’ve seen incredible interest from students to participate in the program, which is a testament to our ability to address barriers to entry by creating an alternative, affordable pathway to becoming CPA eligible. The EY Career Path Accelerator is helping diversify the pipeline and empower the next generation of accounting professionals at a time when demand for CPAs is growing but people joining the profession has declined.”

About Hult International Business School

Hult is for those made to do. Hult strives to create a better future for all by inspiring and challenging everyone within its dynamic community to make an impact that matters. With program offerings from undergraduate through doctorate levels, a global campus network, and a student body that represents more than 150 nationalities, Hult proudly pioneers a ‘learn by doing’ approach. Hult is recognized by top international accrediting bodies including the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of MBAs (AMBA), and The European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). Learn more by visiting www.hult.edu.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.