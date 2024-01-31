Calysta’s FeedKind Protein Receives MARA Approval for Use in Aquaculture Feeds

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calysta’s FeedKind® protein has received formal approval for use in aquaculture feeds in China as the company’s joint venture with Adisseo, Calysseo, prepares to deliver first product to customers through Adisseo sales network in China.

The country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) has formally given Calysta’s single cell protein full approval for use in fish and shrimp feeds after an extensive evaluation process.

It means that protein produced by Calysseo – Calysta and Adisseo’s joint venture to produce FeedKind for the Asian aquaculture market – can now be sold and used in Chinese aquaculture feeds.

Calysseo’s first production plant is in Chongqing, already producing sustainable FeedKind protein for the aquaculture industry, giving producers access to an alternative to plant or animal sources for aquafeed diets. The protein is produced by harnessing the power of a naturally occurring microbe that converts methane into a healthy, nutritious feed ingredient, FeedKind.

Sun Bin, Calysseo’s Chairman, said: “This is an important step forward not just in helping make food production systems more sustainable, but in improving global food security, by providing feed producers with a domestically produced, reliable feed ingredient that isn’t susceptible to weather or climate-driven fluctuations in supply.”

FeedKind is a natural, sustainable and traceable feed ingredient produced by fermentation for aquaculture feeds and pet foods producing using no plant or animal ingredients.

FeedKind has been validated via extensive trials across popular aquaculture species, including shrimp, sea bass, and salmon.

Research previously demonstrated distinct benefits for shrimp, concluding that FeedKind promotes strong, healthy growth, while also helping activate shrimp’s immune response to Vibrio, the causative agent of Early Mortality Syndrome.

Herman Hong, Adisseo Aquaculture Manager for China, said: “This is a significant step forward for the adoption and use of fermented proteins across global food systems. MARA approval is more than simply a regulatory step, it is validation that our product is a healthy and practical ingredient for use in aquaculture systems and opens the door for the Chinese aquaculture sector to set new standards in sustainable feed practices.”

Alan Shaw, co-founder and CEO of Calysta, said: “Approval from MARA is the final piece of the puzzle to bring a truly sustainable, high-quality source of protein to the Asian aquaculture market that offers superior nutrition to existing alternatives. FeedKind® can be produced year-round using no arable land and without using any plant or animal ingredients, it truly is a protein without limits.”

For more information, visit feedkind.com and calysseo.com.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., San Mateo, CA, is a biotechnology company working towards a future where the world’s growing population has guaranteed food security. Calysta’s aim is to make protein without limits by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create new feed and food products, creating sustainable, protein ingredients that don’t interfere with the human food chain.

FeedKind® protein is made using very little water and no agricultural land by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create a safe, nutritious, and traceable protein. Produced via a natural fermentation, it is non-GMO, price competitive with existing sources of protein and produced to the highest quality standards.

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world’s leading experts in feed additives. The group relies on its 6 research centres and its production sites based in Europe, USA, China, and Thailand to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed.

With more than 2,650 employees, it serves around 4,200 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network.

In 2022, Adisseo achieved a turnover of 2.04 billion euros. Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 12,370 employees and a turnover of 7.4 billion euros.

Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Corporate website: www.adisseo.com