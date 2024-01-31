Successful STRATCO® Alkylation Technology Startup at PetroChina Guangdong Refinery

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetroChina Guangdong (PetroChina), a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, has successfully completed and surpassed all performance guarantees for its groundbreaking 595 thousand metric tons per annum (KMTA) STRATCO® alkylation unit. These guarantees cover crucial aspects such as alkylate yield, research octane number (RON), motor octane number (MON), acid consumption, D-86 end point, and Reid vapor pressure (Rvp). The completion of the performance test period for the STRATCO® alkylation unit allows PetroChina to adhere to China VI quality specifications in their gasoline pool, contributing to the sustainable development of China’s energy landscape.

This successful performance test marks a significant milestone as one of the largest alkylation units operating within China. This achievement is a testament to PetroChina's capability to implement production measures at a scale that meets the country's growing energy demands. This accomplishment also aligns with the company's commitment to environmental responsibility, ensuring that the gasoline produced meets the highest standards for emissions and quality.

“Seeing the PetroChina STRATCO® alkylation unit handedly pass all performance guarantee tests is a testament to the technology and the aptitude of the staff of the refinery. We’re all very pleased with the results and look forward to working with PetroChina on future endeavors,” said Mike Cherry, Vice President of Refining, Elessent Clean Technologies.

“The implementation of the STRATCO® unit not only demonstrates our commitment to delivering robust technology but also highlights the exceptional operational flexibility that garners strong appreciation from our valued partners at PetroChina,” said Guoqiang Zhang, Project Execution Manager for Alkylation Technical Services in China.

PetroChina looks forward to continued success and growth as it leverages the capabilities of the new STRATCO® alkylation facility to further enhance its position as a leading player in the global energy industry.

The STRATCO® alkylation technology is a sulfuric acid-catalyzed process that converts low value, straight-chain olefins (propylene, butylene and amylene) into high-value, branched components called alkylate. Alkylate is known for its superior blending properties and is a key component for clean gasoline. The STRATCO® alkylation technology helps refiners safely produce cleaner-burning gasoline with high octane, low Reid vapor pressure, low sulfur, zero aromatics and zero olefins. Licensed and marketed by Elessent Clean Technologies, the STRATCO® alkylation technology is the world-leading alkylation technology with more than 100 licensed units worldwide and more than 915,000 bpsd (35,800 kmta) of installed capacity. Elessent is committed to alkylation research and has extensive experience in assisting refiners with alkylation research, design, start-ups, test runs, troubleshooting, optimization, revamps, expansions, analytical testing, operator training, turnarounds and HAZOP studies. Learn more at STRATCO.ElessentCT.com.

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a leading source of solutions for decarbonizing the industrial manufacturing sector and transitioning the industry to a sustainable future. Our clean technology solutions minimize environmental impact and optimize productivity while remaining cost competitive. As a responsible supplier and partner to the metal, fertilizer, chemical, petrochemical and oil refining industries, our technology portfolio includes MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® gas cleaning and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality, cleaner products for the world. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

