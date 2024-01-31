MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for H2 2023 with the Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont

Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 29, 2023:

  • Number of shares: 51,488 shares
  • Cash balance: €35,895.44

Over the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

BUY SIDE

1,250,577 shares

€627,847.65

2,435 transactions

SELL SIDE

1,251,986 shares

€622,019.49

1,821 transactions

As a reminder, on the half-year statement on June 30, 2023, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 52,897 shares
  • Cash balance: €40,960.02

It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:

  • Number of shares: 7,558 shares
  • Cash balance: €277,913.78

About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

APPENDICE – H2 2023

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Trade volume
in EUR

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Trade volume

in EUR

TOTAL

2,435

1,250,577

627,847.65

1,821

1,251,986

622,019.49

03/07/2023

13

8035

5162,49

11

7091

4597,8

04/07/2023

24

15007

9771,06

20

11417

7587,74

05/07/2023

10

6449

4142,84

2

2000

1293

06/07/2023

11

7279

4669,48

5

1972

1270,56

07/07/2023

8

8684

5562,1

10

3798

2442,11

10/07/2023

2

835

532,73

9

3050

1955,05

11/07/2023

4

743

477,08

2

6320

4069,45

12/07/2023

8

7615

4910,15

6

3940

2545,24

13/07/2023

1

723

465,61

9

8624

5584,04

14/07/2023

10

14816

9554,84

8

8024

5149

17/07/2023

0

0

0

4

3033

1959,32

18/07/2023

4

3500

2257,5

6

4259

2749,61

19/07/2023

5

3872

2497,44

5

2572

1665,37

20/07/2023

5

5124

3304,47

0

0

0

21/07/2023

7

14226

9164,39

5

9230

5992,12

24/07/2023

13

4944

3167,62

3

2722

1760,32

25/07/2023

21

8522

5414,03

5

2928

1874,51

26/07/2023

12

4912

3082,28

8

3393

2149,47

27/07/2023

4

1750

1073,98

18

4304

2646,96

28/07/2023

1

48

29,76

6

2850

1785,24

31/07/2023

4

3902

2419,24

3

3000

1881

01/08/2023

12

8709

5433,55

3

7428

4701,92

02/08/2023

6

5847

3617,54

13

5187

3228,91

03/08/2023

11

3257

2019,67

0

0

0

04/08/2023

6

1207

747,86

8

7839

4845,29

07/08/2023

8

4000

2480

2

1922

1191,64

08/08/2023

7

6759

4185,17

5

5348

3321,11

09/08/2023

3

1898

1176,76

7

800

497,44

10/08/2023

4

1180

733,72

8

3471

2173,19

11/08/2023

6

5500

3412,75

8

6955

4336,44

14/08/2023

8

6120

3826,22

1

1

0,63

15/08/2023

4

1903

1179,48

2

1500

931,5

16/08/2023

34

8149

4950,52

23

4835

2945,97

17/08/2023

9

4120

2446,46

17

6062

3610,53

18/08/2023

20

7369

4175,28

17

14120

7926,97

21/08/2023

22

7750

4296,6

10

5169

2862,08

22/08/2023

7

1494

825,58

14

5158

2914,79

23/08/2023

13

5879

3459,79

6

3107

1838,72

24/08/2023

12

2935

1707,88

17

6653

3959,87

25/08/2023

10

3076

1813,61

11

3031

1789,81

28/08/2023

5

488

286,94

6

4625

2728,75

29/08/2023

12

6293

3669,82

4

1675

974,82

30/08/2023

6

1500

865,7

5

3536

2050,77

31/08/2023

15

5750

3373,7

20

9115

5424,31

01/09/2023

2

274

160,49

5

2000

1161

04/09/2023

1

111

65,82

9

2406

1430,5

05/09/2023

21

9940

5874,55

4

5521

3272,91

06/09/2023

10

4875

2842,56

2

900

527,5

07/09/2023

4

807

464,99

10

2200

1271,5

08/09/2023

12

6457

3719,46

2

600

349,2

11/09/2023

2

390

224

4

4000

2317,5

12/09/2023

16

3717

2133,58

9

1915

1094,7

13/09/2023

10

1986

1135,99

13

4441

2552,84

14/09/2023

13

8409

4803,26

6

3496

1999,81

15/09/2023

2

5500

3133

1

225

128,48

18/09/2023

8

2671

1517,63

5

4490

2559,3

19/09/2023

8

11094

6309,35

11

11850

6802,55

20/09/2023

13

7513

4270,98

1

1

0,57

21/09/2023

19

8088

4540,74

9

1751

984,07

22/09/2023

6

2615

1443,25

6

2561

1418,79

25/09/2023

6

950

523,1

4

3850

2149,35

26/09/2023

22

5582

3013,22

2

366

203,3

27/09/2023

11

1320

707,38

19

6193

3365,37

28/09/2023

3

1250

737,75

40

24342

14540,17

29/09/2023

17

5465

3093,58

6

3590

2041,94

02/10/2023

37

9943

5415,82

23

7500

4225,16

03/10/2023

7

4211

2342,48

13

7671

4258,79

04/10/2023

4

5042

2825,93

5

2700

1522,6

05/10/2023

15

5914

3260,08

3

2250

1228,85

06/10/2023

12

7636

4021,58

7

7698

3998,4

09/10/2023

69

25005

12622,27

26

18949

9511,47

10/10/2023

21

14315

7232,25

17

8793

4447,15

11/10/2023

17

5106

2560,44

16

16757

8454,29

12/10/2023

35

21359

11119,3

42

31508

16247,08

13/10/2023

44

25752

13697,91

27

28497

15115,72

16/10/2023

39

26588

14177,29

15

12078

6466,14

17/10/2023

22

24048

13109,81

35

24681

13530,67

18/10/2023

51

25064

13334,55

15

13009

6935,78

19/10/2023

18

9673

5056,67

29

25726

13535,48

20/10/2023

38

21514

11252,84

6

7344

3813,39

23/10/2023

24

9559

4861,94

9

3314

1712,13

24/10/2023

6

4261

2131

14

10206

5133,55

25/10/2023

19

9258

4653,77

19

12375

6253,69

26/10/2023

19

11745

5910,17

8

6596

3330,68

27/10/2023

32

19539

9496,31

12

4915

2366,79

30/10/2023

40

16636

7662,71

23

15173

6939,79

31/10/2023

34

15055

6801,37

19

17302

7826,75

01/11/2023

18

5173

2303,37

26

17495

7951,97

02/11/2023

14

5547

2663,21

52

24890

11980,85

03/11/2023

18

12472

6257,22

9

3492

1761,59

06/11/2023

32

21468

10486,26

12

6999

3278,51

07/11/2023

92

25474

11573,66

23

18161

8293,64

08/11/2023

90

21617

9724,88

28

17744

8019,3

09/11/2023

83

25907

11337,2

27

19048

8394,37

10/11/2023

37

6778

2912,75

15

6776

2934,75

13/11/2023

4

550

256,3

55

40718

18955,91

14/11/2023

50

17962

8316,85

16

8413

3916,89

15/11/2023

20

8662

3980,54

19

17203

7974,56

16/11/2023

40

36525

16800,51

30

25085

11559,55

17/11/2023

93

43074

19731,72

64

54015

25003,35

20/11/2023

50

35508

16379,64

23

26284

12139,99

21/11/2023

49

22359

10232,81

10

2225

1014,58

22/11/2023

25

4409

1969,72

21

2504

1120,7

23/11/2023

38

9535

4213,02

9

4219

1859,6

24/11/2023

10

7950

3505,04

24

15881

7017,17

27/11/2023

24

12086

5319,25

9

3955

1743,26

28/11/2023

38

3313

1426,01

7

2032

876,2

29/11/2023

22

3968

1686,76

7

2761

1176,02

30/11/2023

25

5549

2335,9

18

10381

4371,17

01/12/2023

21

6740

2813,67

16

7633

3183,25

04/12/2023

29

13283

5479,85

16

10275

4251,58

05/12/2023

35

27312

11163,7

32

38553

15856,14

06/12/2023

29

14694

6074,5

14

8684

3597,8

07/12/2023

23

24575

10238,1

48

45469

19014,06

08/12/2023

11

12155

5111,21

15

20832

8750,63

11/12/2023

39

39624

16618,16

19

29274

12284,63

12/12/2023

18

36135

15098,86

26

25135

10533,83

13/12/2023

3

1700

722,95

23

19745

8322,33

14/12/2023

14

10916

4659,19

16

23177

9895,09

15/12/2023

7

3556

1547,68

33

23670

10247,81

18/12/2023

16

19782

8684,38

27

12428

5491,09

19/12/2023

17

19581

8613,49

20

21358

9474,38

20/12/2023

24

15228

6722,18

22

10688

4736,84

21/12/2023

31

22715

9944,74

11

9351

4097,7

22/12/2023

4

9000

3975,5

21

21813

9635,03

27/12/2023

2

200

92,5

27

13060

5874,35

28/12/2023

8

2148

1005,59

12

2582

1216,38

29/12/2023

16

6941

3263,92

16

4174

1973,57

 

Contacts

Mauna Kea Technologies - Investor Relations
investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap - Investor Relations
Aurélie Manavarere / Thomas Grojean
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
maunakea@newcap.eu

