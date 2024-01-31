Reveal Mobile Announces Partnership with LoopMe for Out of Home Measurement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal Mobile, the leading provider of Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement, today announced a partnership with LoopMe for brand lift measurement.

The partnership between Reveal Mobile and LoopMe solidifies a true full-funnel campaign performance solution for OOH, providing the market with measurement solutions for outcomes, from brand lift to sales.

LoopMe’s proprietary AI-led survey technology optimizes media campaigns in-flight, creating a real-time feedback loop to improve advertising performance and outcomes. With the new Reveal partnership, LoopMe expands its industry leading technology to offer best-in-class measurement across OOH, as well as digital and CTV.

Brand lift has long been a staple for traditional brand marketers to evaluate the efficacy of their advertising campaigns. The explosive growth in Out of Home opportunities has brought more brand marketers into the channel and with them their demand for measurement rigor. LoopMe’s solution provides those brand marketers confidence to continue investing more in Out of Home. Reveal is proud to help broaden adoption of LoopMe’s solution.

“As Out of Home grows based on the value it brings brand advertisers, reliable and affordable campaign measurement is critical,” said Anna Bager, President & CEO of the industry’s trade organization OAAA. “New technologies from the application of programmatic to the deployment of experiential creative are enhancing the efficacy of OOH and brands marketers are noticing.”

“This partnership with Reveal is a critical step in measuring the impact of OOH campaigns on foot traffic, in-app, and online activities, and delivering brand lift outcomes across all consumer advertising channels,” said Lisa Coffey, Global CRO of LoopMe. “We are excited to expand our U.S. offering with purpose built solutions for measuring campaign effectiveness in the OOH space.”

Randy Kilgore, Reveal’s CRO said, “We’re immensely honored to be chosen as LoopMe’s exclusive partner for Brand Lift surveys in the OOH channel. LoopMe is a global organization with leadership in media optimization and analytics. They have the highest standards for themselves and we’re humbled to be chosen.”

The power of Out of Home advertising is borne out in research:

68% of U.S. adults notice OOH ads on their way to the store.

76% of U.S. adults took action on their mobile phone after recently seeing a mobile ad and 43% made a purchase.

61% of adults view OOH ads favorably which is higher than any competitive media.

For more information, please visit https://revealmobile.com/resource/ooh-brand-survey-solution-brief/.

About Reveal Mobile

Reveal Mobile is the leading provider of Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign performance measurement. Mira Studies from Reveal were the first to measure OOH advertising’s impact on foot traffic, in-app purchases, and web based activity (and since expanded to include brand awareness). Reveal Mobile has expertise in measuring all types of OOH including programmatic, place based, and moving. Reveal Mobile also measures foot traffic attribution for digital media through its proprietary VISIT Local product. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.revealmobile.com.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven’t previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.