Qumulo and Superna® Partner to Deliver Real Time Ransomware Protection

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Qumulo, the simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere, announced the availability of Superna® Data Security Edition for Qumulo. The Data Security Edition, which includes Superna’s industry-leading Ransomware Defender solution, automates real-time detection of malicious behaviors, false-positives, and other events consistent with ransomware access patterns for both SMB and NFS files.

Analysts report that ransomware attacks more than tripled year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. “The problem with existing ransomware solutions is they focus only on the protect and recover aspects, leaving customers with painful, costly and disruptive recovery times,” says Brandon Whitelaw, VP Strategic Partnerships at Qumulo. “Because Superna® Ransomware Defender for Qumulo operates at the data layer, it can detect and block ransomware attacks before they proceed beyond the point of no return.”

Superna® Data Security Edition for Qumulo not only detects malicious behavior at the onset (often referred to as the ‘burrowing event’), but also automates access lockout. Superna’s native integrations with SIEM, SOAR and ticketing platforms automatically alerts administrators and other users involved in incident response, providing them with the information required to accurately prioritize the incident.

“At Superna, we believe securing your data should be simple. We start with best-in-class data layer security, augmented with operational simplicity … getting security incident root cause directly to your security operations team’s monitoring tool of choice. Superna’s native integrations with leading security tools like Palo Alto, ServiceNow, SentinelOne, Splunk, Rapid7 and others eliminates having to train security teams on storage layer security, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities,” says Andrew MacKay, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Superna.

More than Ransomware Protection

While ransomware defense is one of the most notable features of Superna® Data Security Edition for Qumulo, the solution protects against other untrusted or malicious data behaviors at the storage layer, including:

Burrowing event detection

Malicious user activity identification

Automated compliance self-test

Superna tracks and reports on file access history prior to the attack, providing more effective incident analysis and more accurate incident response. This means file- or object-level recovery happens in just minutes or even seconds, instead of traditional backup recovery requiring hours or days. Finally, Superna® Data Security Edition for Qumulo provides post-breach analysis for compliance and forensics.

The Superna® Data Security Edition provides a holistic approach for cybersecurity at the storage layer that Identifies, protects, detects, responds and recovers in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo delivers the world’s first unified Scale Anywhere™ platform for the hybrid enterprise. Qumulo is a 100% software solution that scales to exabytes anywhere unstructured data is created, consumed, stored, or managed so that businesses can operate a common platform, reducing CapEx and OpEx while moving ever faster.

About Superna

For more than a decade, Superna has provided innovation and leadership in data security and Cyberstorage solutions for unstructured data, both on-prem and in the hybrid cloud. Its solutions are in use in thousands of organizations around the globe, helping them to close the data security gap by providing automated, next generation cyber defense at the data layer. Superna is recognized by Gartner as a solution provider in the Cyberstorage category.

