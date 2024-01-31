SoftServe Joins International Team to Develop NASA-Funded Lunar Landing and Launch Pad Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, announced its plans of joining an international coalition on a NASA-funded project to develop lunar technologies. The project comes after San Antonio-based Astroport Space Technologies won a NASA STTR 2023 Phase II funding award to advance development of extreme environment landing pad technologies and enable safer lunar landings.

Led by award recipient Astroport, SoftServe’s robotics & advanced automation team will work alongside a consortium of global partners to collectively drive construction efforts on the Moon. Participating team members are tasked with simulating robotic systems for live construction, mechanical interaction, and free movement on the moon’s surface.

“Our role – and mission – is to build models for the terra-mechanical interaction between equipment, construction machinery, and regolith,” said Lyubomyr Demkiv, SoftServe’s Robotics Practice Leader. “Specifically, our specialists will be creating and executing many digital simulations of the construction process on the Moon, while considering the features and soil properties across various lunar situations. This work will enable us to explore possible synergies between machines, devices on site, and optimal transportation concepts that could transform lunar development.”

The project is slated to begin early this year. NASA's Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program is an annual grant funding research, development, and demonstration of innovative technologies that support needs outlined by NASA.

To learn more about SoftServe’s Robotics & Advanced Automation group and service offerings, please visit this webpage.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.