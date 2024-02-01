Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) today announced its support of the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center (the “Hypertension Center”), one of the few U.S. practices dedicated to investigating all forms of hypertension, while providing the most comprehensive and personalized care to patients.

Affecting more than one billion people, hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is the leading cause of death worldwide. The Hypertension Center, part of New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine’s Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, was established over 35 years ago by Dr. John Laragh and offers patients the unique benefits of collaboration between researchers and specialists striving to deliver the latest breakthroughs in medicine. Providing treatment tailored to each patient, the Hypertension Center is committed to understanding the condition’s heterogeneity through ongoing research and innovative clinical therapies.

Support from Colbeck, Founding Partner Jason Colodne and his wife Anita, and other donors will help advance the Hypertension Center’s ultimate mission of reducing morbidity and mortality associated with hypertension and ending hypertension-related organ damage which afflicts more than 60% of the U.S. population. Under the Hypertension Center’s world-class care, patients perform much better than the national average with respect to blood pressure control and are significantly better protected from the damaging effects of uncontrolled blood pressure. More information can be found at https://weillcornell.org/hypertension-center.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.