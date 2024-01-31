Dynatrace Teams With Lloyds Banking Group to Reduce IT Carbon Emissions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that it is working with Lloyds Banking Group, one of the UK’s largest financial services providers, to measure the environmental carbon impact of its IT ecosystem, contributing to the organization’s sustainability goals.

To help address this need, Dynatrace is using insights and feedback from Lloyds Banking Group to further develop Dynatrace® Carbon Impact. The app translates utilization metrics, including CPU, memory, disk, and network I/O, into their CO2 equivalent (CO2e). It also provides actionable guidance for how to reduce the overall IT carbon footprint. Additionally, it details energy and CO2e consumption per source with filters to help narrow the focus to high-impact areas. For example, it highlights underutilized instances in a specific data center along with top CO2e emitters within a distinct host group. To achieve these objectives, Carbon Impact leverages the Dynatrace® platform and its Smartscape® topology and dependency mapping, providing precise optimization insights and automatic application and process context to establish the foundation for green coding initiatives.

Klaus Enzenhofer, Product Lead at Dynatrace, said: “Dynatrace successfully rolled out the Carbon Impact app last year, and we’ve been working with Lloyds Banking Group to develop it further to support our customers’ hybrid and multicloud environments. This has allowed us to accelerate and focus on our product development while helping our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Kevin Bird, Operational Performance and Analytics Lead at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "Working with Dynatrace has helped us to assess the visibility and impact of our IT carbon emissions. Our sustainability efforts require deep granularity, and collaborating together has allowed us to see where our efforts are most impactful in the context of our broader IT architecture. This helps us identify more meaningful opportunities to optimize our digital infrastructure and will be a critical step forward as we work to reduce our operational sector’s direct carbon emissions by at least 75%.”

To learn more about the Dynatrace Carbon Impact app, visit the Dynatrace blog.

