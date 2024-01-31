YETI® Acquires MYSTERY RANCH®

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI), a leading premium outdoor brand, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire MYSTERY RANCH, a premier designer and manufacturer of durable load-bearing backpacks, bags, and pack accessories.

“ MYSTERY RANCH packs have earned a global reputation within the most demanding communities by building load-bearing equipment that delivers in the harshest environments. Their ethos, passion and people not only align with the YETI team, but also connect well with our commitment to innovation and our customers,” said Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI. “ Their communities, ambassadors and obsession with quality make it a natural fit with YETI.”

Founded in 2006, the original YETI cooler was born out of frustration and passion. YETI has since grown into an industry innovator of premium outdoor gear designed for the hardcore outdoor adventurer, outside enthusiast and everyone in between. Like YETI, MYSTERY RANCH products have been built with durability and performance in mind for over two decades whether for use on the fire line, backcountry or in your everyday adventure.

“ YETI’s passion for innovation and the outdoors aligns closely with our founding vision,” said Dana Gleason, Co-Founder of MYSTERY RANCH. “ Renée Sippel-Baker, my co-founder, and I know they are a perfect partner to build upon our long history of making the best load-bearing equipment in the world for the most extreme users as well as the everyday mission.”

MYSTERY RANCH and the team will continue to operate out of Bozeman and will work with YETI over the next several months to integrate teams and functions.

For more information about YETI or MYSTERY RANCH, visit yeti.com or mysteryranch.com.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI (NYSE: YETI) is global designer, retailer and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.