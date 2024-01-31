TELUS International and Morpheus Data Announce Partnership to Deliver Simplified and Agile Hybrid Cloud Platform Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Morpheus Data, a pioneer in software for hybrid cloud management and platform operations. The collaboration further strengthens TELUS International’s robust suite of Cloud Management solutions to further elevate end-to-end digital transformations for its clients.

“As businesses continue to evolve in the digital era, the demand for a revolutionary approach to developer enablement and IT service delivery has become more pressing than ever. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of TELUS International’s Hybrid Cloud Management capabilities, powered by Morpheus Data, to help our clients streamline and operationalize their internal development platform projects more quickly,” said Paul Egger, Vice President, TELUS International Digital Solutions. “Embedded in all of our public and private cloud solutions to enable true hybrid cloud management, this evolved iteration of our cloud orchestration platform represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to deliver agile, cutting-edge digital services for our clients. Notably, we are simultaneously creating a service fabric for the future that extends into professional services, application services, and beyond.”

TELUS International's expertise in customer-centric digital solutions combined with Morpheus Data's state-of-the-art cloud management technology simplifies the consumption of private and public clouds, container clusters, and automation tools to eliminate onboarding friction and modernize applications. The cloud platform comes equipped with an engine that allows enterprises to easily and efficiently manage their operations through a single console. It also provides integrations that enable a unified view of operations, self-service provisioning, and hybrid cloud cost management. To further enhance customer support for its global enterprise clients, Morpheus Data will be integrating an AI-powered chatbot based on the intelligent TELUS International Assistant (iTIA) framework within its hybrid cloud management platform.

“As a leader in application modernization and digital transformation services, TELUS International is the perfect partner to build a managed services offering based on the Morpheus platform,” said Brad Parks, Chief Product Officer at Morpheus Data. “By integrating the power of generative AI into our hybrid cloud management platform, we are truly co-engineering solutions that are reshaping how customers enable developer self-service. Together with TELUS International, we are delivering experiences that help businesses to quickly optimize their platform operations, enhance IT efficiency, and drive innovation.”

With more than 20 years of industry experience specifically in cloud platform solutions, including migrating, transforming, and managing cloud and hybrid IT solutions, TELUS International provides these services to more than 500 clients across telecom, financial services, utilities, technology, healthcare, and government. Meet with our Cloud Solutions experts to see how we can help you leverage cloud capabilities to achieve your goals. Let’s connect.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds, and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation, and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across its operating regions. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens worldwide, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

About Morpheus Data

Morpheus Data is a rapidly growing enterprise software company that provides a unified, adaptable, and 100% agnostic hybrid cloud management solution designed for platform engineering teams. Their software enables Developer Self-Service while also providing a unified approach to IT, Security, and Finance controls. The company has been recognized as a leader in hybrid cloud management with deep integration into VMware, Nutanix, AWS, Azure, ServiceNow, Terraform, Ansible, and more. Proven with over 1M workloads under management and partnerships with leading OEMs and GSIs, Morpheus is excited to help Enterprises and MSPs enable hybrid cloud platform operations.