Xperi Inc. Completes Sale of its AutoSense and Imaging Business to Tobii AB

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its AutoSense in-cabin safety business and related imaging solutions to Tobii AB.

Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor for Xperi, and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal advisor.

