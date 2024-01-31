Bluestar Alliance Selects Cart.com to Simplify Omnichannel Fulfillment for Scotch & Soda, Hurley and Bebe

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere, today announced that Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company, has selected Cart.com as the U.S. fulfillment partner for its portfolio brands Scotch & Soda, Hurley and Bebe. The partnership will streamline omnichannel fulfillment and improve customer experience for the brands through Cart.com's software-enabled inventory management and 3PL services.

“We’re excited to partner with Bluestar’s incredible portfolio of brands and support their accelerating momentum in the marketplace, ” said Omair Tariq, Founder and CEO of Cart.com. “Our scalable, omnichannel fulfillment solution was built to solve for the growing supply chain and inventory complexity brands face today. We look forward to delivering our best-in-class capabilities to support Bluestar’s continued growth and success.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) offering enables B2B, B2C and D2C customers to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and deliver real-time order and inventory visibility through the company’s proprietary software and predictive analytics. The company’s nationwide network of omnichannel facilities provides speed, flexibility, security and convenience for growing and enterprise brands alike.

“Cart.com’s technology leadership and innovation makes them an ideal partner for Bluestar Alliance as we continue to expand our portfolio of dynamic, global brands," said Ralph Gindi, Chief Operating Officer, Bluestar Alliance. “Cart.com’s expertise in the apparel sector, including its ability to handle high SKU counts, high volumes and other custom requirements, coupled with its flexible order and inventory management technology and integrations provide us with the visibility and control we need from checkout right to the customer’s doorstep.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and empowers thousands of multichannel merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company offers a complete suite of digitally driven logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies. Cart.com supports over $8 billion in gross merchandise value and operates 14 omnichannel facilities nationwide totaling over 8.5 million square feet of space.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across all tiers of distribution. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, Bebe, Eli Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

The firm’s investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy, Bluestar Alliance relies on their branding and marketing knowledge, extensive relationships with retail management, strategic partnerships, and brand licensing manufacturing entities. Each brand is uniquely positioned to maintain brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution.

Bluestar Alliance’s current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. The current portfolio of brands manages more than 450 licensees who distribute product throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and India.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.