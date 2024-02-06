WhaTap Labs Provides Monitoring Solution to Indonesia's Largest Broadcasting Company

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhaTap Labs (CEO Lee Dong-in), the Service as a Software (SaaS) monitoring company, announced on February 1st that it will provide its monitoring solution, "WhaTap," for infrastructure servers and resource monitoring during the presidential election period of MNC, Indonesia's largest broadcasting company.

MNC is recognized as Indonesia's largest broadcasting company, holding the top position in the Indonesian TV advertising market as of 2022. Recently, MNC has expanded its business scope into OTT (Over-The-Top) services, solidifying its position as a leading force in the Indonesian media landscape.

Large-scale events such as the World Cup and national events like presidential elections pose infrastructure and resource challenges for the majority of Indonesian broadcasting companies. Particularly, servers' inability to accommodate the influx of users visiting broadcasting sites is a recurring problem. WhaTap, with its real-time issue identification capability, has garnered significant attention from these broadcasters. WhaTap Labs has previously supplied monitoring services to several media companies, including LG Uplus, CJ ENM, and others. According to WhaTap Labs, these instances played a pivotal role in MNC's decision to choose WhaTap monitoring for addressing their infrastructure challenges.

Yosep Park, Team Leader at WhaTap Labs, stated, "The provision of WhaTap monitoring during the upcoming February presidential elections in Indonesia aims to address the infrastructure and resource challenges faced during this period. When events of high public interest, such as the presidential elections, take place, server issues can lead users to disengage naturally. We expect that WhaTap monitoring will be instrumental in resolving the root causes of these issues in real-time."

Founded in July 2015, WhaTap Labs is a specialized IT monitoring startup that offers monitoring services for applications, servers, databases, Kubernetes, URLs, and more on a unified platform. Through real-time observability and integrated dashboards, the company efficiently streamlines service analysis for enterprises, assisting them in operating their services reliably. Notable clients adopting WhaTap Labs include Kookmin Bank, Lotte Shopping, LG Uplus, Starbucks Korea, CJ Logistics, and over a thousand companies and public institutions, including Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and National Information Resources Services.