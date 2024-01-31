Ark Infotech LLC Completes Acquisition of Slauth.io, Paving the Way for Enhanced Cybersecurity and AI Innovations

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ark Infotech LLC is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Slauth.io, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions for federal and state agencies. The transaction, finalized on December 31, 2023, brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to drive rapid growth, innovation, and increased value for employees, customers, and stakeholders.

Slauth.io, a company backed by renowned investors Y Combinator and 8200, has been at the forefront of modernizing the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry. Their pioneering work integrates AI-based IAM policy creation, providing robust cybersecurity solutions for all major cloud platforms.

Daniel Haven, Founder & CEO of Slauth.io, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted that Ark has chosen to invest in the intellectual property we have diligently built over the past 18 months. Ark has a proven track record as an innovative solutions, development, and services company with years of expertise in delivering cybersecurity and cloud solutions. With their commitment to quality and strategic vision, Ark will now be well-positioned to bring cutting-edge IAM technologies to their valued customers."

Raj Natarajan, Founder & CEO of Ark, added, "The acquisition of Slauth.io is a significant step forward for us, as we believe it will provide immediate value to our customers and bolster Ark's long-term growth prospects. We eagerly anticipate building upon the exceptional work initiated by the Slauth.io team and delivering added value to our customers, employees, and partners."

Socrates Geetha, Ark's CTO, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, "This transaction unites two companies deeply committed to innovation in the emerging cybersecurity and AI landscape. Together, we will continue to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing value to our customers."

Transaction Details

Great Elm Solutions, Inc. (https://www.greatelm.com/) served as the financial advisor and deal broker for both Ark and Slauth.io. Specific details of the transaction remain confidential, and the transaction was not subject to financing conditions or regulatory constraints.

About Ark Infotech LLC:

Ark is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in delivering innovative cybersecurity and cloud solutions to federal and state agencies. With a commitment to excellence and strategic vision, Ark continues to pave the way for a more secure and technologically advanced future.

About Slauth.io:

Slauth.io is a trailblazing cybersecurity and AI company that has redefined the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry. Backed by prominent investors Y Combinator and 8200, Slauth.io integrates AI-based IAM policy creation to provide robust cybersecurity solutions across major cloud platforms.