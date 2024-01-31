Saga and MARBLEX Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Web3 Game Development and Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saga, a leading Layer-1 protocol and developer ecosystem in web3, and MARBLEX, a gaming-focused blockchain by Netmarble Corp., announced a strategic partnership today. Their comprehensive collaboration is expected to empower MARBLEX to leverage Saga's unique infrastructure, addressing the critical scale required to meet the demands of the global gaming market. In addition, both MARBLEX and Saga will work together closely on bringing web3 games to market through their respective markets and channels.

Saga’s technology, including its revolutionary Chainlets, will allow web3 games the flexibility and scale to provide a solid infrastructure across multiple chains. This also facilitates seamless connection of in-game assets and game instance management across the entire ecosystem. Saga's capabilities focus on delivering near-infinite elastic scalability to games and enhancing user experience through feeless transactions, enabling support for the most high-intensity games on the chain.

Providing quality User Acquisition capabilities to MARBLEX is just one of the ways Saga will partner with the mobile game giant to bring games to market, leveraging MARBLEX’s extensive go-to-market capabilities. The alliance will further establish Saga’s presence in the Asian mobile games market, which is projected to reach over $65 billion in 2024 (Source: Statista). Additionally, the reach of Saga’s ecosystem across Europe, the Americas and Asia will accelerate MARBLEX’s user base globally.

“MARBLEX has an extensive and proven track record as a blockchain game company with a credible ecosystem in web3 gaming,” said Rebecca Liao, Co-founder and CEO of Saga. “We see great benefits from their expertise and influence, and we are excited about the potential to enhance MARBLEX's resources and experiences by collaborating with our Saga ecosystem.”

MARBLEX has identified three areas of focus to hasten adoption of web3 gaming: multi-chain strategy, securing content with a focus on AAA games, and proactive marketing to global gamers.

“Saga has a brand and ethos that is truly dedicated to enabling the next generation of gaming,” said Hong Jin-Pyo, CEO of MARBLEX. “Putting a priority on bridging the very wide gap between traditional and web3 gaming provided Saga with a succinct understanding of what developers need to get us there. And we have full confidence that Saga’s infrastructure can support the scale and quality that is essential to bring web3 gaming to a broad user base.”

As a leading Layer-1 protocol, Saga is an innovative solutions platform that seamlessly brings web3 games to market. Its technology is hyper-focused on developer needs, and dedicated to ensuring blockspace is abundant and can be simply accessed. As Saga readies for its mainnet launch in Spring 2024, there are 320 Innovator projects building on its protocol, of which 80% are games. Additionally, Saga has cemented partnerships with flagship web3 projects including Polygon, Avalanche, and Celestia, positioning itself as a leader in web3 development.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena.

For more information, visit https://www.marblex.io/en.

About Saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

To learn more about the Saga protocol, check out our website, litepaper, and developer documentation. Be sure to join Saga’s Discord and Telegram and follow Saga on Twitter for the latest news and updates.