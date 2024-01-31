BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Measures, the leading digital nutrition solution provider, today announced promising year-one outcomes from its Good Food Prescription™ program, a tech-enabled Food as Medicine solution that brings together expert clinical coaching, personalized recipes and meal planning, and medically tailored grocery delivery via Instacart to improve diet-related conditions at scale.

Since launching the program in December 2022 with six health plans in multiple states, representing Medicare, Medicaid, and marketplace plans, Good Measures saw significantly improved outcomes across the board, with 68% of participants who received medically tailored groceries having improved or maintained blood pressure. Members with Stage 2 hypertension who are at the highest risk for complications related to high blood pressure saw the greatest improvements (10.6% average systolic reduction and 13.4% average diastolic reduction). 72% of members also lost or maintained weight, with an average 4.5% loss of body weight.

“It’s gratifying to see our comprehensive, fully integrated, personalized nutrition solutions having a measurable impact on the crisis of diet-related disease in this country,” said Donna K. Lencki, Good Measures’ CEO. “When the food that gets delivered to your doorstep is personalized to your health condition and cultural preferences, and supported through one-on-one clinical coaching, it clearly leads to sustained change and improved health outcomes.”

The Good Food Prescription™ program leverages Good Measures’ patented technology to curate condition-specific and culturally relevant meal plans personalized to each participant’s health profile and food preferences. It then generates shopping lists that are fulfilled and delivered seamlessly via Instacart using Instacart Health Care Carts technology – enabling Good Measures to send groceries directly to people at home from the local grocers they trust, and making it easy and convenient for participants to eat healthier. Through Good Measures’ integrated model, participants have check-ins with their registered dietitian coaches, who screen for food insecurity and other social drivers of health (SDoH) and connect members to resources – helping to close critical gaps and promote health equity.

“We’ve always believed that access to nutritious food and education can promote positive health outcomes, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made in the first year of our partnership with Good Measures,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “By partnering with Instacart Health to make Good Measures’ nutrition advice immediately actionable, the Good Food Prescription™ has helped make it easier for participants to make healthy choices. We look forward to working with Good Measures to expand this successful model to reach even more people in more communities.”

Year-one program results also found that integration of medically tailored groceries into a comprehensive personalized nutrition program improved overall member engagement, an ongoing challenge for health plans looking to get measurable value and ROI from their food-based member programs. Compared with other members who did not receive food deliveries, those who did had 22% higher engagement with the Good Measures digital platform and a 32% higher rate of engagement in coaching sessions.

“Since we launched the Good Food Prescription™ program, we’ve seen overwhelming interest from health plans looking to expand beyond government programs and address their overall membership as employers look for solutions that address diet-related disease. Our seamless, whole-population model is comprehensive, flexible, targeted, and tailored to individual needs and preferences,” said Lencki. “We look forward to partnering with more health plans, providers, and channel partners as we expand this exciting new program with Instacart.”

About Good Measures

Good Measures is transforming the interface between prescriptive nutrition™ and health management. With licensed clinicians in all 50 states, the company combines clinical coaching, proprietary technology, and personalized food prescriptions to positively impact health outcomes and address social drivers of health. Good Measures is a strategic partner to health plans, government programs including Medicare and Medicaid, employers, providers, and care management companies.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.