Nordson Corporation and Nordson Corporation Foundation Give More Than $13.1 Million to Charity in Fiscal Year 2023

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and the Nordson Corporation Foundation announced today they contributed more than $13.1 million combined to charity during their 2023 fiscal year that ended October 31. Nordson’s giving programs prioritize nonprofit organizations in the United States where the company conducts major operations, including Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, California, and Rhode Island. In fiscal 2023, Nordson expanded its Matching Gifts program globally, matching more than $41,000 raised by international employees for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Grants from the Nordson Corporation Foundation accounted for approximately $8.1 million of the total amount awarded and were distributed in arts and culture, human welfare and education. Education was the largest giving area, accounting for $5.3 million, almost 66% of giving initiatives, in accordance with the funding focus of the Foundation. Nordson also celebrated 10 years with our national education initiatives, including Camp Invention, Nordson Tech Time, and TECH CORPS.

In addition to grants awarded by the Nordson Corporation Foundation, Nordson provided an additional $5 million in direct corporate support to various organizations through its Matching Gifts program, United Way, scholarships and other corporate donations. Nordson employees and retirees also donated over 3,000 volunteer hours to various charities through the company’s Time ‘n Talent volunteer release program.

“Giving, in every form, is part of our company’s DNA and something our employees are extremely proud of,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer of Nordson. “Each year I am amazed by what our Winning Teams accomplish through their generous donations and volunteer time to the nonprofit organizations that mean the most to them.”

“The opportunity to share the support Nordson offers to our communities is always exciting for me,” said Cecilia Render, Executive Director of the Nordson Corporation Foundation. “Our FY23 giving shows continued support for our communities via both monetary means and through our employees’ volunteer time. Our employee resource groups (ERGs), the Women’s Internal Nordson Network (WINN) and Nordson Black Employee Network (NBEN), while relatively young in their development are making tremendous strides in advancing our employees’ development and supporting our communities. I’m excited to see the upcoming giving campaigns our ERGs support, and what our new ERGs, the Organization for Pride and Equality at Nordson (OPEN) and Minds of All Kinds, dedicated to neurodiversity support, do.”

WINN chapters throughout the U.S. led food drives benefitting local food banks, participated in a charity walk benefitting the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio and sponsored the Cool Women Luncheon benefitting the Girl Scouts.

NBEN chapters throughout the U.S. hosted an Impact Volunteer Service Day where members volunteered at local food banks, made blankets for the homeless, and built outdoor play equipment.

In addition, Nordson BUILDS Scholarship Program awarded $500,000 to 89 scholars, 54 of which were renewals. Scholarships given average over $5,000 and fall within three categories: Career & Technical, University Scholars, and Creating Equity in Industry.

About the Nordson Corporation Foundation

The Nordson Corporation Foundation is the successor to the Nordson Foundation, which was created in 1952 by Walter G. Nord, founder of Nordson Corporation. In 1988, the original foundation was reorganized to create the Nord Family Foundation and the Nordson Corporation Foundation. Since 1989, the Nordson Corporation Foundation has awarded tens of millions of dollars in grants focusing on education but also including arts and culture, civic affairs, and human welfare. More information on applying for grants is available here.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, or www.facebook.com/nordson.