Ossium Health and Extremity Medical Create Strategic Partnership for Nationwide Distribution of OssiGraft Viable Bone Matrix

SAN FRANCISCO & PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health®, a bioengineering company that established a first-of-its-kind bone marrow banking platform, has entered into a collaborative agreement with Extremity Medical, an orthopedic device company that develops innovative fixation and fusion implants and motion preservation systems for surgeons to treat challenging reconstructions of the hand, wrist, foot, and ankle. This collaborative venture combines Ossium’s expertise in cellular therapeutics with Extremity Medical's extensive expertise in the orthopedics product sector and a robust network of orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

OssiGraftTM, a revolutionary viable bone matrix (VBM) allograft, is derived from the vertebral bones of organ donors and is intended for use in orthopedic surgery to support the reconstruction or repair of musculoskeletal defects or injuries. Donors for OssiGraft must meet the stringent criteria for both cell therapies and tissue products. The product is derived from a younger donor demographic than other bone allografts on the market and is characterized by a high cancellous bone ratio for optimal bone healing.

Ossium Health employs rigorous screening, testing, and processing controls, exceeding regulatory requirements. Ossium's commitment to patient safety extends to the use of a best-in-class decontamination process for the finished product.

"Extremity Medical shares Ossium's ambition to apply engineering principles in developing creative solutions that enhance human health. With the development of OssiGraft, we’re expanding the impact of each donor’s gift even further and advancing patient care solutions,” remarked Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder and President of Ossium Health.

"Extremity Medical has over a decade of experience in providing innovative solutions for the orthopedic surgeon and this partnership with Ossium builds on our tradition of continuously offering the most advanced products to help drive better clinical outcomes,” added Matthew Lyons, CEO of Extremity Medical.

Extremity Medical also announced the successful completion of the initial cases with OssiGraft. The product is available now to surgeons around the country through Extremity Medical.

To learn more about OssiGraft Viable Bone Matrix, please visit: www.extremitymedical.com

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop biological therapies for hematologic diseases, solid organ transplant rejection, and orthopedic injuries. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & EVP. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA).

About Extremity Medical

Extremity Medical, LLC, was founded in 2008, and is a privately held medical device company based in Parsippany, NJ. The company is known for creating innovative implants and instruments for upper and lower-extremity orthopedic procedures, including fusion and motion preservation. Extremity Medical is focused on developing solutions for challenging cases that promote better outcomes, especially in patients with poor bone quality.