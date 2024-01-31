PRIME Hydration Named the Official Sports Drink of the American Flag Football League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In anticipation of its inaugural season launch on April 27, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) today announced that Logan Paul and KSI’s widely popular beverage, PRIME Hydration, will be the Official Sports Drink of the AFFL and an Official Partner of the league.

PRIME Hydration’s partnership with the AFFL, the first-ever professional flag football league, will provide PRIME Hydration with considerable reach in the rapidly emerging flag football space, which continues to experience unprecedented global growth as the sport prepares to take the Olympic stage in 2028.

In its partnership with the AFFL, PRIME Hydration serves as the supplier of sideline hydration products for AFFL teams and coaches. The partnership also includes gameday activations at AFFL stadiums, coaches’ clinics for youth flag football players in AFFL cities (Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville), and presenting partner of youth flag football skills challenges in those AFFL cities. In addition, PRIME Hydration will host activations for AFFL Youth-sponsored leagues across the country.

PRIME Hydration hit shelves in early 2022 and is the brand’s healthy sports drink alternative. Hydration not only helps to fuel athletes, but aids in overall recovery. With zero added sugar, 10% coconut water, BCAAs, electrolytes, antioxidants, and more, Hydration has quickly made itself a staple in the beverage brand market.

“As we prepare for our historic inaugural season, we are excited to partner with PRIME Hydration as the Official Sports Drink of the AFFL and join their elite partner portfolio of sports brands,” said Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL President & Chief Operating Officer. “PRIME Hydration is unquestionably the hottest sports drink on the planet, and as the undisputed home of the most elite flag football players on the planet, we’re thrilled to be able to bring in PRIME Hydration products to refuel and replenish our great players, coaches, youth, and fans.”

About AFFL

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football. We offer youth and women’s competition, and in 2024, the inaugural men’s pro league will launch with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit affl.com and follow the league on X, Facebook, and Instagram.