BodyKore CEO Shares Five Goal-Setting Strategies Inspired by His Recovery Journey

Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore, shares five strategies for achieving goals, drawing on his recovery from a severe spinal cord injury. After a mountain biking accident, Chang faced a challenging recovery, yet showed impressive resilience and dedication. He began with basic exercises in the ICU and progressed to intense workouts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and strength training. Despite limited functionality in his right arm and hand, Chang has made significant progress, incorporating various wellness practices into his routine. His strategies for success include adaptability, setting realistic goals, a holistic approach to wellness, leveraging support systems, and prioritizing consistency. BodyKore, a fitness equipment company, supports these principles, offering a range of products to aid in health and wellness goals. Learn more at BodyKore.com.

Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore, shares five strategies for achieving goals, drawing on his recovery from a severe spinal cord injury. After a mountain biking accident, Chang faced a challenging recovery, yet showed impressive resilience and dedication. He began with basic exercises in the ICU and progressed to intense workouts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and strength training. Despite limited functionality in his right arm and hand, Chang has made significant progress, incorporating various wellness practices into his routine. His strategies for success include adaptability, setting realistic goals, a holistic approach to wellness, leveraging support systems, and prioritizing consistency. BodyKore, a fitness equipment company, supports these principles, offering a range of products to aid in health and wellness goals. Learn more at BodyKore.com.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It's no secret that most people who make New Year's resolutions quit before the end of January. Leo Chang, co-founder and CEO of BodyKore, a leading commercial-grade fitness equipment company specializing in home gym design, is hoping to help change that. Drawing on his inspirational and ongoing recovery from a spinal cord injury and a literal new lease on life, Chang shares five strategies for achieving your goals and aspirations in 2024 and beyond. But first, he offers some insight into his accident and recovery.

The Accident, Aftermath and Recovery Journey

On June 11, 2023, Chang, a novice mountain biker, found himself on a highly advanced trail in San Clemente. The adventure took a dramatic turn when he hit a jump at high speed, resulting in a severe crash. The impact was intense – he was catapulted into the air, landing on his head, shattering his helmet, and causing critical damage to his spine. Airlifted to Mission Hospital, Chang's journey of recovery began with a daunting prognosis and a determination to return to his normal life for his family and company.

"My prognosis was at least a year and a half for recovery and no certainty if I would ever regain all my functionality," the husband and father of two little ones said. "Hundreds of prayers came in from my family, friends, and associates, and I knew I had to get better for everyone who depended on me as well as for myself."

Chang's emotional resilience and immediate focus on recovery set the tone for his rehabilitation journey. Despite significant limitations, he started with two hours of assisted pedaling for his arms in the ICU. By day 12, he was able to take 10 steps with the help of a walker. Once home, he started exercising immediately, doing whatever he could do. Within three months, he returned to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the guidance of Professor Magno Almeida, who offered to help him with his rehabilitation. In November, he started stem cell therapy treatments, which he says have helped tremendously with all-over body strength and control.

Today, Chang's recovery/rehabilitation schedule starts at 5 a.m. with a 2-mile jog, then 30 minutes on the elliptical, followed by a half hour of stretching with exercise bands and a 30-minute yoga session. Depending on the day, he will either strength train for an hour on the BodyKore Universal Trainer or attend a jiu-jitsu class. On the days he goes to jiu-jitsu, he does an hour of strength training in the early evening. On the days he strength trains in the morning, he pushes the BodyKore Smart Sled Pro in the afternoons and works out with the resistance band system.

"The Smart Sled is helping me gain strength and coordination in my legs along with balance and core strength," Chang said. "The Universal Trainer has helped me target all the different muscle groups of my body. At first, I could barely lift 5 pounds on the Universal, but after months of repetition using small incremental progressions, I can now press over 100 pounds."

Chang estimates he is at about 80% recovery but still deals with limited functionality in his right arm and hand. It's a long road to full recovery, but he is determined to get there. Regarding his goals for 2024, Chang said professionally, he plans to get BodyKore into more markets and expand the product line. Personally, he said he wants to spend as much quality time with his family and friends.

"I got a second lease on life, so I want to make the most out of it," Chang said.

Five Strategies for Achieving 2024 Goals

To succeed in any venture, whether it be a New Year's resolution/goal, a new weight-loss or fitness program, or a recovery journey, Chang said having a positive attitude, a strong support system, and a relentless effort in the face of adversity are key. Below are his five tips for achieving success in 2024 and beyond.

1. Embrace Adaptability and Resilience

Chang's journey back from a spinal injury underscores the importance of being resilient and adaptable in the face of life's challenges. "You've got to be able to accept change and find new ways to achieve your goals, no matter what," he said. "Most importantly, never give up!"

2. Set Realistic, Incremental Goals

Chang's recovery involved setting and achieving small, incremental goals. He advises setting achievable, step-by-step objectives for your goals, ensuring consistent progress and avoiding the common pitfall of aiming too high, too quickly.

3. Integrate a Holistic Approach to Wellness

Chang integrated multiple wellness practices into his recovery, including physical therapy, stem cell therapy, and regular exercise. He recommends a holistic approach to tackling your goals that encompass physical, mental, and emotional health. This could mean combining exercise with mindful practices like meditation or balancing diet with mental wellness activities.

4. Leverage Support Systems

Throughout his recovery, the support from his family, colleagues, employees, and training partners at Gracie Gym was invaluable. Chang highlights the importance of a strong support system in achieving your goals. Whether it's family, friends, or a fitness community, having a network for encouragement and accountability can be a game-changer.

5. Prioritize Consistency Over Intensity

Consistency was a cornerstone of Chang's rehabilitation and is equally vital for achieving your 2024 goals. He suggests maintaining steady effort over time rather than intense bursts that might lead to burnout or injury. This approach ensures sustainable progress and long-term success.

BodyKore's Commitment to Your Goals

In line with these strategies, BodyKore is committed to supporting you in your journey towards better health and wellness. BodyKore's range of fitness equipment is designed to cater to various fitness levels, encouraging a consistent and holistic approach to health.

To learn more about BodyKore and its extensive line of fitness equipment, visit BodyKore.com.

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore’s team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a solid mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore’s product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, spin bikes, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com. Follow on Instagram @BodyKore. Find a dealer location here.