Granite’s Grant Road Widening Project Aims to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety in Tucson

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a contract worth approximately $55 million by the City of Tucson to widen Grant Road from Palo Verde to Venice. Project funding will come from the Regional Transportation Authority and is expected to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

The project involves widening Grant Road to provide six through lanes and a median with left turn lane pockets. It also includes new curbs, sidewalks, landscaping, traffic signals, streetlights, detention pond, water main replacement, sewer main additions, cross roadway box culverts & storm drains, and a large 96" diameter culvert for storm runoff mitigation.

Granite will utilize its nearby Swan Plant facility to provide 36,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt (HMA), 40,000 tons of aggregate base course, and 32,500 tons of storm/water/sewer bedding and shading sand.

“This multi-phase project will require continuous communication and outreach with the traveling public, local businesses and residents throughout the project,” said Todd Hill, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “In addition to serving as an anchor project to the Arizona region and local workforce, the project also compliments our vertically integrated business with a need for aggregates and asphalt on the project.”

The project is anticipated to begin in April 2024 and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider.