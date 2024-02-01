Coty Announces Extension of Its Licensing Partnership With Mexx

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to announce the renewal of their license agreement with Mexx. The partnership, which began in 2016, has been extended for more than 25 years, encompassing all Mexx fragrances and colognes.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our thriving relationship with Mexx. Mexx is renowned for its range of classic, fresh fragrances and for pushing the category boundaries on sustainability. This long-term extension of our partnership will enable us to accelerate the brand’s momentum and fuel ambitious expansion plans into dynamic new markets and categories. We are all excited to collaborate on the next chapter of Mexx’s growth as we unleash the brand’s potential.”

“Our ongoing relationship with Coty mirrors that of Mexx’s foundation; a highly collaborative partnership between two compatible, complementary forces. We look forward to building upon our successful partnership with Coty as we refresh our signature lines and look toward exciting new growth opportunities,” said Ron Janssen, Co-founder of RNF/Mexx Group.

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty at Coty, commented: “This agreement builds upon the significant synergies we have created with Mexx, and will enable us to continue the premiumisation of the brand and its category expansion. We look forward to working closely with Mexx as its founders Ron Janssen and Ferry Helmer continue to bring the vision to life, anchored in our shared values of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.”

Mexx’s fragrance line was first launched in 2000 with the iconic Mexx MAN and Mexx WOMAN. Today, it has grown to become one of the top four fragrance brands in Germany*. In 2023, Mexx unveiled a series of limited-edition fragrances that received widespread consumer acclaim, from the Mexx “Summer Bliss” mood boosting fragrance to the “Mexx Black & Gold” holiday fragrance.

*Source: Nielsen Total fragrances mass, value MAT Nov 2023, LEH + DM + KWH

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mexx

In 1986, visionary Rattan Chadha took his two brands, men’s brand Moustache and women’s brand Emanuelle, and joined them together. They took the first letter of each brand and added two kisses. That’s how Mexx was born.

Today we are bringing back the vision of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. A new relationship in fashion is born by connecting women, men, kids as well as apparel, footwear, fragrance, home and eyewear. Mexx unites this like a homecoming, where love rules. A love story sealed by two kisses. Find out more about our brand and collections at mexx.com or via our LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram page.