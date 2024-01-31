Yuma Regional Medical Center Selects NRC Health as New Patient Experience Partner

“The concept of being able to come back to the human element and that really critical connection that takes place in all aspects of the care continuum, that's what's really exciting for me and for the organization with our relationship with NRC." - Joan Cox, Chief Experience Officer, Yuma Regional Medical Center

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has selected NRC Health, a nationally-recognized leader in patient experience improvement, to be its partner in building Human Understanding® across its network through humanized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights to empower YRMC’s primary value of “Patients Come First.” A leading not-for-profit hospital, YRMC serves residents and visitors of Yuma, Arizona, and surrounding areas.

YRMC was drawn to NRC Health’s human-centered approach to care.

“It’s the focus on those moments and that relational aspect of healthcare as opposed to the hyperfocus on data and on that kind of digital performance perspective,” said Joan Cox, Chief Experience Officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center. “The concept of being able to come back to the human element and that really critical connection that takes place in all aspects of the care continuum, that's what's really exciting for me and for the organization with our relationship with NRC.”

NRC Health’s end-to-end Human Understanding program captures what matters most to each individual patient, which helps improve the experience across the continuum of care. The program delivers holistic, innovative, and leading-edge solutions, programs, strategic insights, and metrics to better support patients and care teams alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome YRMC to the NRC Health family,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Customer Officer at NRC Health. “We look forward to a strong partnership that supports this organization in taking its patient experience to the next level with a human-centered approach.”

About Yuma Regional Medical Center

YRMC is a 406-bed, Medicare-certified acute care hospital staffed by skilled healthcare professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of patient-family focused care. The mission of Yuma Regional Medical Center is to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and the communities we serve through excellence, innovation, and prudent use of resources.

About NRC Health

NRC Health received the 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Patient Experience Improvement. The recognition affirms NRC Health’s success in helping health systems nationwide transform the healthcare industry with a human-first approach. For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.