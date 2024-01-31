CrowdStrike and At-Bay Join Forces to Boost Cyber Resilience Among SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At-Bay, the InsurSec provider for the digital age, announced a new partnership today with CrowdStrike to help small-to-mid-sized businesses (SMBs) unlock access to the critical security capabilities they need to boost their cyber resilience and reduce risk in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape.

The new cybersecurity solution — At-Bay Stance Managed Detection and Response (MDR) — is built on CrowdStrike’s industry-leading AI-native Falcon XDR platform to help SMBs close the cybersecurity skills gap. At-Bay Stance MDR deploys rapidly to deliver immediate time-to-value, protecting endpoints through powerful AI, integrated threat intelligence, and 24/7/365 support by elite cybersecurity professionals. As a result, SMBs can complement their staff and take advantage of best-in-class EDR technology to reduce the time between alert and response, and achieve unprecedented levels of protection.

With an analysis1 of small business cyber claims over the past two years showing an MDR solution could help to prevent or mitigate the losses of more than 50% of cyber insurance claims, the timing of this launch is pivotal. In fact, new InsurSec data2 reveals US small businesses are twice as likely to suffer a cyber attack than a fire and also spend four times more on recovery.

“At-Bay’s unique InsurSec approach combines cyber insurance expertise, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity team, and market-leading technology, to reduce risk among businesses with greater effectiveness,” said Thom Dekens, Chief Business Officer and GM of At-Bay Security. “CrowdStrike is a recognized leader in Endpoint Detection and Response technology. We're proud to partner with them on this new MDR solution to make cybersecurity more accessible to today’s small businesses,” he added.

“SMBs have historically been underserved and under-protected from existing off-the-shelf antivirus products – leaving them vulnerable to ransomware and breaches. Our partnership with At-Bay ensures that SMBs can quickly and easily deploy AI-powered protection to stop modern cyberattacks,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike.

At-Bay Stance MDR is now generally available to eligible businesses with or without an At-Bay insurance policy. Learn more about At-Bay Stance Managed Detection and Response.

About At-Bay

At-Bay is the InsurSec provider for the digital age. By combining world-class cybersecurity technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, At-Bay was designed from the ground up to empower businesses to thrive in the digital world by providing end-to-end prevention and protection. The At-Bay Group includes a cybersecurity company and a full-stack insurance company. As an insurance company, At-Bay offers Cyber, Tech E&O, and Miscellaneous Professional Liability policies. www.at-bay.com

1 Based on At-Bay analysis of At-Bay claims from Q4 2021 thorough to Q3 2023 that could potentially have been mitigated by a Managed Detection and Response product.

2 Based on At-Bay analysis of At-Bay 2023 claims from over 30K unique policies, and US fire frequency statistics from SMB 2015 claims study from The Hartford, latest available report.