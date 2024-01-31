Salesloft Partners with IBM to Accelerate watsonx AI-Powered Workflow Adoption Across the Enterprise

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesloft, provider of the first and only global AI-powered revenue workflow platform, today announced a collaboration with IBM to embed IBM watsonx, IBM’s AI and data platform, within the Salesloft platform. This integration is designed to help revenue teams understand and execute the right actions to predictably and consistently close more deals. IBM intends to use the watsonx-embedded version of the Salesloft platform for its sales organization, and both companies may also recommend watsonx and Salesloft to their respective customers. Salesloft is developing a series of implementation and education services to help support customer adoption and generation of revenue outcomes.

“The powerful combination of IBM and Salesloft technology provides AI alternatives for our customers and the market,” said David Obrand, CEO at Salesloft. “By strategically embedding IBM watsonx AI capabilities into our platform, we further solidify our position as an enterprise market leader for the global revenue workflow market. IBM became a Salesloft customer in 2018, and we are privileged to continue our work with IBM as we expand the deployment of Salesloft to their global sales organization in more than 30 countries around the world.”

As part of the collaboration, Salesloft intends to make available a version of the Salesloft platform with IBM watsonx embedded into Salesloft Conversations, Salesloft Deals, Salesloft Action Items and Conversations Summary. This will allow customers to tap into the power of IBM’s AI and data platform to help unlock seller productivity, identify risks in pipeline, and validate sales forecasts, among other benefits.

“At IBM, we believe responsible AI is the cornerstone of innovation, which is why we’re focused on helping companies easily deploy and embed AI across their businesses, manage all data sources, and accelerate trusted AI workflows,” said Raj Datta, Vice President, ISV Partnerships, IBM. “By embedding IBM watsonx into Salesloft’s platform, clients will be equipped to inject more repeatability and predictability into their revenue generation processes to help transform their businesses."

This announcement comes on the heels of Salesloft’s newest AI innovation, Rhythm. Powered by a proprietary, patent-pending AI engine called Conductor AI, Rhythm translates real-time buyer signals from across the Salesloft platform and partner integrations into a single prioritized workflow of the most important and impactful actions a seller should take in the moment. With Rhythm, sellers can act with certainty, knowing what to do, why to do it, when to do it and whom to do it for in order to drive efficiency, effectiveness and the best outcomes for themselves and their buyers.

To learn about Salesloft's latest platform innovations to increase revenue engagement visit https://salesloft.com/.

Salesloft is the first AI-powered revenue workflow platform that brings certainty to every revenue action and customer interaction. Close more deals, forecast more accurately, and coach to success throughout your revenue organization. Thousands of the world’s top sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.