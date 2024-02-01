Imperial Dade Canada Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Superior SANY Solutions From GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc. (TSX: GDI)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the definitive agreement to acquire the distribution business of Superior SANY Solutions (“Superior” or the “Company”). The expected closing date is March 31, 2024. The transaction represents the 78th acquisition for Imperial Dade and 8th for Imperial Dade Canada under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Under the GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc. ownership, Superior SANY Solutions, headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, has transformed into a mainstay of the Canadian janitorial sanitation distribution industry. Superior remains a key supplier across Canada providing mission critical products to its end customers, with a relentless focus on customer service. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Superior customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"On behalf of Imperial Dade, congratulations to GDI and the Superior team for building a fantastic organization. We are extremely excited to have worked alongside such a reputable organization and are looking forward to this next chapter of growth," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. "Superior’s reputation in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon our already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“Imperial Dade Canada is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to transition the business to safe hands. Under the leadership of Bob, Jason, and Stephane we believe they have the resources to bring Superior SANY Solutions to the next level and realize its full potential. We look forward to further growing our relationship as Superior will remain an important partner to GDI. Finally, I would like to thank the employees of Superior for their hard work and dedication," said Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer of GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 120,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice packaging, industrial products and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.