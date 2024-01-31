Sucden Group Selects ICE to Support OTC Derivatives Pricing, Trading and Risk Management

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Sucden Group (Sucden), a leading soft commodities trading firm, has selected ICE’s Portfolio Analytics platform to support pricing, trading and risk management of derivatives products.

As Sucden continues to expand its global trading and investment activities, it will use ICE Portfolio Analytics to support its real-time pricing, trading and risk management of derivatives. ICE Portfolio Analytics offers streaming market data and analytics, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for vanilla and exotic OTC products across asset classes, giving Sucden the ability to price and monitor their exposure on an intraday basis.

"We are on continuous watch to improve or complement our portfolio management platform. Although we already have different analytical tools and frameworks to support our portfolio of cross asset volatility and correlation positions, ICE’s excellence in analytics and data will further enrich our capabilities," said Greg Merran, Head of Portfolio Management and Chief Investment Officer at Sucden.

ICE Portfolio Analytics is a hosted solution, all of the computational processes are handled by ICE and the resulting data is delivered directly to the customer. ICE’s analytical data can integrate with other applications and tools, which provides significant efficiencies and simplifies workflows.

"We're delighted to be working with a leading and innovative company like Sucden, which deploys highly sophisticated trading and investment strategies," said Simon Evans, Head of Derivatives Pricing and Analytics at ICE Data Services. "Firms are always looking for new ways to meet evolving risk management needs. With our range of derivatives services, we are able to provide companies like Sucden with information and tools to help them generate ideas and build portfolios of listed & OTC derivatives products."

Sucden’s front, middle and back-office teams will have access to ICE Portfolio Analytics, allowing them to analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes. ICE’s platform will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.

For more information about ICE Portfolio Analytics, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/data-and-analytics/derivatives/analytics.

About Sucden

Sucden is an independent market leader in soft commodities that combines global know-how with local expertise to connect supply and demand in a sustainable way.

Sucden trade on the world’s major exchanges in a wide range of products and services including sugar, coffee, cocoa, ethanol, ocean freight and futures/options across asset classes. Sucden is also active in agriculture and sourcing, processing, logistics, distribution, merchandising, financing, research, risk management and venture investments.

Sucden’s team of 5,400 employees in over 25 locations worldwide originates and ships more than 10 million tonnes of soft commodities every year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

