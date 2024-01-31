US Acute Care Solutions Expands Partnership with Inova Health System to Include Comprehensive Emergency Medicine Services at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Acute Care Solutions (USACS), the nation’s largest physician-owned and led acute care practice, is honored to announce the expansion of its partnership with Inova Health System to include four additional programs.

Effective January 1, 2024, USACS welcomed the existing emergency medicine physicians and advanced practice providers from the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (IFMC), which includes the adult emergency department at Inova Fairfax Hospital and the Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department. The IFMC Emergency Department is the fourth busiest ED in the country, seeing 174,000 patients last year. The expanded partnership will also include two freestanding emergency departments:

Inova Emergency Care Center – Fairfax City

Inova Emergency Care Center – Reston

This is an expansion of a partnership that began 23 years ago when Emergency Medicine Associates, one of the 20 physician groups that have since joined USACS, began providing emergency medicine services to Inova Alexandria Hospital. This evolution is testament to Inova and USACS’ shared vision of delivering the best patient care to Northern Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond.

Martin Brown, MD, FACEP, President of the USACS East Division and former Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Inova Alexandria, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "Our decades-long history with Inova Health System has always been rooted in the shared value of delivering exceptional patient care. This expanded partnership is a powerful testament to our joint commitment to serve the Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. area with the best emergency medical services available. We look forward to working collaboratively with the very talented Inova team of physicians and advanced practice providers."

The partnership follows a rigorous and competitive selection process aimed at sustaining and enhancing the excellence for which Inova Health System is renowned. Notably, Inova Fairfax, a tertiary care center, is Northern Virginia’s only Level I Trauma Center and Virginia's busiest ED. The pediatric ED is one of the largest in the country. The hospital is ranked #1 in the state according to US News, classified as a Magnet Designation for nursing excellence, and has received an 'A' safety rating from Leapfrog. These recognitions speak volumes about the quality of patient care provided and align seamlessly with USACS' commitment to clinical excellence.

Erin Hodson, Vice President & Administrator, Inova Medicine Service Line, added, “We look forward to the strategic expansion of our relationship with USACS, a partner who understands our model and is committed to our existing, high-caliber physicians and advanced practice providers. USACS has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest-quality medical care to our shared patients in this community.”

About USACS

Founded by emergency medicine and inpatient physicians across the country, USACS is solely owned by its physicians and hospital system partners. The group is a national leader in integrated acute care, including emergency medicine, hospitalist, and critical care services. USACS provides high-quality care to approximately 10 million patients annually across more than 500 programs and is aligned with many of the leading health systems in the country. Visit usacs.com for more.

About Inova

We are Inova, Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider. With expertise and compassion, we partner with our patients to help them stay healthy. We treat illness, heal injury and look at a patient’s whole health to help them flourish.​ Through our expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers and outpatient services, Inova cares for more than one million patients annually, delivering the best clinical care and a seamless experience. Consistently ranked and recognized as a national healthcare leader in safety, quality and patient experience, Inova’s world-class care is made possible by the strength and breadth of our network, our 22,000 team members, our technology and our innovation. Inova is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and provides high-quality healthcare to every person in every community we are privileged to serve – regardless of ability to pay – every day of their life. More information about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.