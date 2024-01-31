Better Than Bouillon® Partners With Antoni Porowski To Educate Fans on Value, Versatility and Convenience of Products

As part of the partnership, Antoni Porowski is featured in content and shares how Better Than Bouillon® makes it easier than ever to add and enhance flavors in everyday cooking. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROME, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Than Bouillon® announces the continuation of its multi-year partnership with Emmy-Award-winning television personality and New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski and the release of new content. Porowski, best known for his starring role on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” is a brand ambassador for Better Than Bouillon.

The collaboration brings together the bold flavors of Better Than Bouillon and the culinary expertise of Porowski and seeks to empower people at home – whether they are chefs or home cooks – to experiment in the kitchen and elevate their meals.

As a brand ambassador, Porowski educates fans on the value, versatility and convenience of Better Than Bouillon through a series of social media and video content. In addition to showcasing his favorite recipes, Porowski shares tips and tricks for how Better Than Bouillon makes it easier than ever to add and enhance flavors in your everyday cooking. The new content is featured on Porowski's Instagram, as well as Better Than Bouillon’s social media pages and website.

To learn more, visit betterthanbouillon.com/chefs-and-influencers/antoni-porowski.

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ and Better Than Gravy®. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. To learn more, visit SHFoods.com.