MDT Demonstrates Growth and Dedication to Credit Union Community in 2023, Celebrates 20 Years of Service

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today shared highlights from an eventful 2023, including new and expanded client partnerships, strategic hires and leadership appointments, and the launch of its Project Management Consulting Services.

Credit unions continued to recognize the value of MDT as a trusted partner; seven credit unions selected MDT and 11 credit unions renewed their contracts last year. Notable partnerships include Soo Co-Op Credit Union, Panhandle Credit Union, and more.

The company also partnered with Comply-YES!, a CUSO that provides compliance support and services to credit unions; Blumira, a cybersecurity provider that helps organizations detect and respond to security threats; and FI MarketScan Advisors, Inc, an evaluator of payment proposals and contracts for financial institutions. And, MDT prioritized its commitment to digital transformation, extending its longstanding partnership with Jack Henry.

MDT continued prioritizing client events, hosting its sixth annual CEO Forum in Charleston, South Carolina last March and its 10th annual client conference in Southfield, Michigan last June. MDT’s annual client conference was rebranded to the MDT E3 Conference as a nod to how the event brings together hundreds of credit union executives and industry leaders to engage, educate and empower one another.

Not only was external growth strong, but internal advancement as well. MDT made several strategic appointments, including Peter Major as VP of Fintech Solutions, Dan Schneider as Chief Project Officer and Greg Lanigan as Chief Information Officer. Other notable promotions include the elevation of Tracie Loudermilk to Vice President of Project and Consulting Solutions.

Last year marked MDT’s 20th anniversary, and the company celebrated impressive growth; what started as an organization founded by seven credit unions has grown into a leading CUSO that serves 113 credit unions across the country, representing nearly two million members. As a result of this scale and success, the company was recognized as Finopotamus’ 2023 Tech CUSO of the Year, honoring its significant achievement in credit union technology.

“MDT’s 20th year was a remarkable one; we remained a strong advocate for the credit union movement throughout 2023, introducing new services and partnerships while continuing to deliver top-tier consultative support and digital-first technology needed for credit unions to grow,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “We are proud to partner with our credit union community as they support local economies across the country, and I look forward to what all we will accomplish together this year.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.