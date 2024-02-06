Reading Truck Announces the Acquisition of General Truck Body; Solidifies its Presence in the South-Central US Region

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Reading Truck Group, LLC (Reading Truck) announced that it has acquired General Body Manufacturing Company (DBA: General Truck Body). General Truck Body, a current Reading distributor, is a well-established south-central manufacturer and upfitter of work truck bodies, equipment and custom engineered trucks with three locations in Texas and one in Kentucky. The acquisition of General Truck Body increases the total number of Reading Truck locations to 28 facilities nationwide.

Founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in the early 1900’s, Morris Levitch expanded General Truck Body into Texas. In 1984 Barbara Levitch Paull purchased the company. Her son, Josh Paull now serves as President and co-owner of this 4th generation family-owned business. GTB is headquartered in Houston, with additional locations in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and in Louisville, Kentucky. “ We are excited to welcome GTB into the Reading Truck family. They have an exceptional reputation for meeting the diverse needs of their customers while providing a range of services and custom manufacturing capabilities,” said Jason Connell, President of Reading Truck Equipment.

GTB President, Josh Paull stated, “ The combination of General Truck and Reading is a great fit and will be beneficial to our staff and our customers. Reading shares our vision and is focused on providing its customers the highest quality trucks and service in the nation. General Truck Body and The Paull family are proud to join The Reading Truck Group.”

In addition to expanding Reading Truck’s national footprint, the acquisition of General Truck Body also increases Reading’s commercial truck and van pools for all major OEMs. “GTB has been a great partner with us, and I’m confident that with this acquisition, our ability to serve this market and our customers will only be enhanced,” said Eric McNally – Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Reading Truck.

ABOUT READING TRUCK

Reading Truck, a business unit of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. (JBPCO), is a leading manufacturer, distributor and outfitter of work truck bodies and equipment. Established in 1955 and headquartered in Reading, PA, all truck bodies are proudly made in the USA with outstanding craftsmanship that provide longevity and durability. Reading Truck bodies are available through its extensive national network of distribution partners, and its 26 Reading Truck centers which offer expert installation, parts, equipment and services to outfit a single truck or an entire fleet. For more information, visit readingtruck.com.

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.

JBPCO is a business enterprise that provides best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to truck and van bodies, pickup truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The portfolio of industry-leading business units includes Morgan Truck Body, LLC, Morgan Olson, LLC, The Reading Truck Group, LLC, MIC Group, LLC, EFP, LLC, FederalEagle, LLC, Masterack, LLC, Truck Accessories Group, LLC and J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. d/b/a EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or on LinkedIn.