Tri Counties Bank Funds CAPK’s VITA Program in Kern County for $25,000

Tri Counties Bank presents a $25,000 check to Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), for the 2024 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Pictured in this image from left to right: Catherine Anspach, Director of Development at CAPK; Pritika Ram, Chief Business Development Officer at CAPK; Jacquelyn Guerra, Program Manager at CAPK; Elvia Hernandez, Branch Manager at Tri Counties Bank; Rose Pereirra, Community Development Officer at Tri Counties Bank, Freddy Hernandez, Director of Youth & Community Services for CAPK, and Sara Martinez, Business Development Manager at Tri Counties Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tri Counties Bank announced a donation of $25,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), which will fund the 2024 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in Kern County and place a VITA expert in two Tri Counties Bank branches during the 2024 tax season.

“This partnership allows us to support underserved families in our community and provide them with the financial resources they need,” said Aytom Salomon, Senior Vice President and Market President of Tri Counties Bank’s Greater Bakersfield region.

The VITA program, which has been operated by the IRS for over 50 years, offers free tax help year-round to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including:

People who generally make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities; and

Non-English-speaking taxpayers

“Without the support of Tri Counties Bank, the VITA program would not be able to expand throughout the low-income communities of Kern County,” said Jacquelyn Guerra, VITA Program Manager for CAPK. “In 2022, VITA was able to assist over 6,500 families in free tax preparation and tax education. Through these free services, over $8.3 million in refunds have been issued to Kern County's low-to-moderate income residents.”

VITA sites are operated by IRS partners, such as CAPK, and staffed by volunteers who want to make a difference in their communities. In partnership with CAPK, Tri Counties Bank is providing space* for VITA volunteers to provide tax service at two bank branches in 2024 from 11:30am – 5:00pm:

In Delano at 500 Woollomes Avenue, Suite 101, on Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 7, March 21, and April 4.

In Bakersfield at 4300 Coffee Road, Suite A6, on Feb. 1, Feb. 15, Feb. 29, March 14, March 28, and April 11.

The following services will be provided at each site:

Tax preparation for tax years 2018 and forward for anyone needing to catch up on prior years not yet filed

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) new and renewal applications processed

Those interested in scheduling a free VITA appointment can call (661) 834-1724 or visit vita.capk.org.

*Tri Counties Bank is not a licensed tax professional and is not providing tax preparation services. All tax preparation services are being provided by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance through Community Action Partners of Kern.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About Community Action Partnership of Kern:

Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) was established in 1965 and administers 19 programs aimed at meeting children, families, and individuals at their point of need. CAPK is one of more than 1,000 Community Action agencies nationwide and is one of Kern County’s largest non-profit 501(c) (3) corporations. CAPK works in collaboration with other human services agencies and organizations to help low-income residents pursue their educational goals, secure and retain employment, maintain adequate housing, access medical services, obtain utility bill payment subsidies and residential weatherization assistance, counteract hunger and food insecurity, obtain childcare and preschool education, and engage in personal and family development opportunities to build and achieve individual and family self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.capk.org or search for Community Action Partnership of Kern on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.