Genie Life Sciences Partners with Opentrons® to Provide New Lab Execution Software for Opentrons Robots

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genie Life Sciences, a provider of laboratory workflow execution software, has announced a partnership with Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a provider of open-source liquid handling robots, to bring a new user-friendly, robust, and agile software solution for operating Opentrons lab robots and modules.

Genie LabOS is a software platform that makes it simple to design, manage, and orchestrate your entire lab automation workflow. Pairing Genie LabOS with the Opentrons FlexTM or OT-2 allows for end-to-end instrument control, experiment planning, and data management. Through this integration, users may use LabOS to easily author, modify, and run scientific protocols, and modify instrument-specific settings for Opentrons robots and modules.

“Opentrons and Genie both believe in building products that make lab automation accessible for everyone. We are excited about this partnership as it marks an important milestone in achieving that goal,” said Denis Knjazihhin, Genie’s Co-Founder and CTO. “Historically, conventional automation hasn’t kept up with what is possible from a technological standpoint. By pairing our LabOS with Opentrons’ industry-leading robotics, we hope to bring the next generation of automation and enable scientists to focus more on their research and discoveries.”

“Our partnership with Genie is a testament to Opentrons’ commitment to providing unparalleled value to the scientific community and facilitating advancements in laboratory efficiency,” said James Atwood, Opentrons Robotics’ General Manager. “Opentrons has consistently been at the forefront of democratizing access to advanced laboratory automation, and our partnership with Genie Life Sciences marks another step forward in that mission. I’m delighted that our customers will now have access to LabOS as it offers a unified software solution for managing multiple instruments within their laboratories.”

To learn more about this integration, visit the Opentrons and Genie Life Sciences teams at the SLAS 2024 International Conference and Exhibition from February 3-7, 2024 in Boston, MA. Opentrons will be exhibiting at booth #1216 and Genie Life Sciences will be exhibiting at booth #109.

About Opentrons

Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a disruptive life science company and the current market leader in entry-level lab automation, accelerates innovation in research and healthcare through its integrated lab platform, which includes business units Opentrons Robotics and Neochromosome. Opentrons has raised over $200 million in funding and achieved unicorn status based on its first- and second-generation robots, OT-One and OT-2. Opentrons Robotics provides thousands of institutions with flexible, easy-to-use lab robots, automating R&D operations and making robotics, a vast open-source library accessible to life sciences researchers worldwide. Opentrons is used in labs at the top 20 academic research institutions in the US and 14 of 15 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Learn more at https://opentrons.com/.

About Genie Life Sciences

Genie Life Sciences is a life science technology company that makes cloud-based software designed to help labs drive scientific discoveries faster than ever. Genie's lab execution software, LabOS, provides a single platform for labs to design, manage, and execute scientific workflows. Conventional automation hasn't kept up with modern technology, and Genie is on a mission to change that with an approachable, accessible, and agile automation platform. Learn more at https://genielifesciences.com.