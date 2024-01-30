Rudolf Riester GmbH Partners with Docs in Clouds TeleCare GmbH to Advance Telemedicine Solutions

JUNGINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rudolf Riester GmbH, a leading provider of diagnostic medical devices and telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Docs in Clouds TeleCare GmbH, a prominent software solutions provider for healthcare, to integrate advanced software into Riester's telemedicine offerings.

This collaboration leverages Riester's extensive experience and commitment to innovation in the diagnostic medical devices industry, aligning seamlessly with the shared vision of both companies to enhance telehealth capabilities. The partnership builds on the longstanding collaboration between Riester and Docs in Clouds, highlighting a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge telemedicine offerings.

"Our collaboration with Docs in Clouds demonstrates our dedication to providing state-of-the-art telemedicine solutions,” stated Irina Zhdanova, CEO of Rudolf Riester GmbH. “This partnership allows us to combine Riester's renowned telemedicine hardware and medical devices with Docs in Clouds' expertise in software, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, integrated telehealth services in every region of the world."

Prof. Dr. Dr. Michael Czaplik, co-founder and CEO of Docs in Clouds TeleCare GmbH, commented, "Docs in Clouds is excited to work closely with Riester. Our joint efforts will empower healthcare professionals with innovative telemedicine solutions, enhancing patient care and accessibility."

The partnership between Rudolf Riester GmbH and Docs in Clouds marks a significant step forward in advancing telemedicine solutions, offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to remote healthcare services across the globe.

About Rudolf Riester GmbH

Since its founding in 1948, Rudolf Riester GmbH has been a pioneering force in improving quality of life through accurate and efficient diagnosis on the front-line of healthcare. By developing and manufacturing high-quality, market-leading medical diagnostic products, Riester has earned a global reputation for precision, reliability, and innovation in the healthcare sector, with a presence in over 150 countries. Specializing in diagnostic devices, Riester's product portfolio includes telemedicine solutions as well as stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes, and other medical equipment. Riester is part of the Halma plc group of companies. For more information, visit www.riester.de.

About Docs in Clouds TeleCare GmbH

Docs in Clouds TeleCare GmbH, established in 2018 as a partner company of Docs in Clouds GmbH, traces its roots back to the RWTH Aachen University, Germany, with the latter founded in 2013. Originating as a spin-off, the company's initial breakthrough was an innovative telemedical system tailored for emergency medical services. Presently, this groundbreaking system is gradually being introduced throughout Germany. Today, Docs in Clouds TeleCare focuses primarily on crafting top-notch telemedical software across various medical domains. The company upholds rigorous standards in its development processes, with a keen emphasis on data privacy, interoperability, and seamless process integration. For more information, visit www.docsinclouds.com.