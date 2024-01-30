Walter Global Asset Management partners with Madryn Asset Management and expands its presence in the United States

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walter Global Asset Management (“Walter GAM”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a minority stake in Madryn Asset Management (“Madryn”), a leading asset management firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies and services. This investment expands Walter GAM’s presence in the United States and adds to a diversified and highly‑performing portfolio of firms operating in the asset management industry.

Madryn, which has deployed over US$1 billion in capital since its inception, provides structured debt and equity solutions to commercial-stage healthcare growth companies to help them scale their businesses and drive value. The firm has an established track record of partnering with companies throughout the healthcare ecosystem and has cultivated relationships with institutional investors across North America and Europe.

“We are impressed by the depth of Madryn’s investment expertise within this specialized sector, and the strength of its relationships with institutional investors,” said Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner at Walter GAM. “We believe Madryn and its exceptional team of life sciences and financial experts are well positioned to capitalize on their solid growth potential.”

“All of us at Madryn are delighted to forge this new partnership with the Walter GAM team," said Avinash Amin, MD, Managing Partner at Madryn. “We will now have the opportunity to leverage their expertise to help us continue to scale our platform, engage with new investors, and diversify our offerings in the healthcare sector. We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our growth and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

John Ricciardi, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Madryn, added, “Our team has worked hard over the years to build a strong foundation and rigorous investment and operational processes. We greatly appreciate the support of our limited partners, and we are focused on continuing to execute our strategy with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for them.”

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2019, Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm. It delivers strategic expertise and development capital to high-potential investment managers, as well as financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry, with an approach based on true partnerships. Walter Global Asset Management is part of the Walter Group, an ecosystem of companies that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years.

About Madryn Asset Management

Madryn Asset Management, LP is a leading alternative asset management firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies, and services. The firm draws on its extensive and diverse experience spanning the investment management and healthcare industries, and employs an independent research process based on original insights to target attractive economic opportunities that deliver strong risk-adjusted and absolute returns for its limited partners while creating long-term value in support of its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.madrynlp.com.