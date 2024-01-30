FaithPrep Academy Sponsors WinterJam 2024, Elevating Faith and Launching a New Product to Serve Students Across the United States

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FaithPrep Academy, a leading virtual K-12 private school dedicated to nurturing faith and academic excellence, is excited to announce its sponsorship of WinterJam 2024, a prominent Christian music event taking place at two locations in Indiana. This sponsorship reflects FaithPrep's ongoing commitment to supporting community events that foster faith and fun for families. During both music festivals, FaithPrep will debut a new product aimed at supporting youth across the country.

"At FaithPrep Academy, service is not just a choice; it's a cornerstone of our educational philosophy,” said Chuck Wolfe, Founder and CEO of FaithPrep. “We believe that by instilling a sense of service in our students, we empower them to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond."

WinterJam 2024 takes place in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 3, 2024, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the show beginning at 6 p.m. A second Indiana show is scheduled in Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on February 15 where doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

As part of FaithPrep Academy's sponsorship, each concert will feature a dedicated table where guests can learn more about attending the virtual school and their newest product, FaithZone. FaithZone is a live, virtual chapel experience designed to bring spiritual enrichment to students nationwide. By providing access to chapel services virtually, FaithZone aims to create a sense of community and foster faith among students in Indiana and beyond. This innovative platform allows students to participate in chapel from the comfort of their homes, offering flexibility and inclusivity.

FaithPrep will also launch its new Affiliate Partner Program for churches and other organizations to help promote and support online educational resources for its member families.

To learn more about WinterJam, please visit www.jamtour.com/. To learn more about enrollment at FaithPrep Academy, please visit their website.

About FaithPrep Academy

FaithPrep Academy is a virtual private Christian school serving grades K-12. FaithPrep is committed to providing a holistic education that nurtures the spiritual, academic, and personal development of students. With a focus on faith and excellence, FaithPrep empowers students to become leaders who positively impact their communities. FaithPrep is part of the Stride K12-powered online private school network.

About WinterJam

WinterJam is an annual Christian music tour featuring top artists in the industry. It provides a platform for families and individuals to come together for a night of faith-filled entertainment and community engagement.