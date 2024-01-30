SellersFi Announces Financing Solution With Amazon Lending To Provide E-Commerce Sellers Credit Lines Up to $10M

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SellersFi, a global e-commerce financing and financial services company, today announced a financing solution with Amazon that will provide eligible Amazon sellers with access to credit lines of up to $10 million through Amazon Lending.

Through this relationship, eligible Amazon sellers can now seamlessly access broader lines of credit to support their Amazon stores.

“SellersFi was launched seven years ago to address e-commerce sellers’ paramount challenge: to secure the right capital to grow their businesses,” stated Ricardo Pero, co-founder and CEO of SellersFi. “This relationship with Amazon highlights our dedication to transforming e-commerce financing to empower small and medium-sized businesses with the accessible financial tools they need to focus their energy and aspirations on amplifying their businesses and attaining exceptional growth."

Sellers face a range of hurdles in building successful online businesses including competition, order fulfillment, visitor conversion, marketing and more. Even when effectively addressing those factors, however, 32% of e-commerce startups fail due to running out of money, according to research by Marketing Signals. These lines of credit from SellersFi and Amazon Lending are meant to support sellers experiencing such challenges.

"Working with the Amazon Lending team has been an exceptional experience for SellersFi," said Leonardo Felisberto, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at SellersFi. "Their dedication to empowering sellers aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we've unlocked more possibilities for e-commerce entrepreneurs. We’re hopeful this can be another step toward supporting the growth aspirations of online sellers in the US and beyond."

“Amazon is committed to providing our sellers with flexible and convenient access to capital, regardless of their size,” said Tai Koottatep, director and general manager, Amazon WW B2B Payments & Lending. “Through this lending option with SellersFi, we’re able to strengthen that commitment and offer sellers even more opportunities to grow their business.”

This announcement bolsters SellersFi’s expansion as a financial services platform. The company currently offers working capital, prepaid debit cards and digital wallets with insurance, business credit and debit, and checking accounts in the pipeline.

For more information about investment opportunities with SellersFi, please visit www.sellersfi.com. To learn more about SellersFi lines of credit via Amazon Lending, please visit sell.amazon.com/programs/amazon-lending.

About SellersFi: SellersFi, formerly SellersFunding, is a global financial technology company that utilizes AI-driven credit scoring models and extensive integration with leading e-commerce platforms to offer working capital and cash management solutions to empower e-commerce merchants looking to grow. As e-commerce evolves, SellersFi will drive the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals. From inventory and marketing to product launches, international expansion, and more, thousands of e-commerce sellers trust SellersFi to achieve limitless success.