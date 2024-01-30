Iron Bow Technologies Selected to Provide IT Solutions and Services to State and Local Governments Through Fairfax County, Virginia and GOVMVMT Purchasing Cooperative

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that it has been selected to participate in a groundbreaking contract vehicle sponsored by Fairfax County, VA., made available through the GOVMVMT Purchasing Cooperative. This contract vehicle, with a potential of $2 billion through the full term of the 10 year contract, is designed to deliver advanced Information and Technology (IT) solutions and services to state and local governments across the United States, driving technological advancements within the public sector.

“Fairfax County is excited to forge a partnership with Iron Bow Technologies through GOVMVMT, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge Information and Technology solutions and services for our community," said Lee Ann Pender, Purchasing Agent for Fairfax County, Virginia. "This collaboration marks a significant stride toward elevating the technological prowess of our local and state governments.”

"GOVMVMT is excited to add Iron Bow Technologies to our portfolio of trusted, industry leading supplier partners for this crucial initiative,” said Tyler McCall, Program Manager, GOVMVMT. “The company’s culture and commitment to providing innovative technology solutions to the public sector is closely aligned with our mission to put government first and reestablish the standard in cooperative procurement.”

“We are incredibly honored to work with Fairfax County and GOVMVMT to provide best in class technology solutions to state and local governments,” said Don Cook, Vice President, Sales (SLED). “Iron Bow has made significant investments in the SLED market and is well-positioned to leverage our extensive government experience and technical proficiency to support the diverse technology needs of state and local agencies. This award reflects a shared commitment to providing the most advanced, secure, and cost-effective technology and services to the public sector.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About GOVMVMT

GOVMVMT is a non-profit group purchasing organization that meets the highest industry standards while putting the public’s interest at the forefront of everything we do. Each one of GOVMVMT’s first-class suppliers has consciously joined our mission to create the most credible, ethical, and public agency-focused non-profit cooperative purchasing program in the country. www.govmvmt.org