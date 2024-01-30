Shields Health Solutions and Sharp HealthCare Partner to Enhance Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country, announced today that it has partnered with Sharp HealthCare (Sharp), a not-for-profit regional healthcare group in San Diego, to collaborate on an expansion of a specialty pharmacy program that provides patients with complex, chronic conditions access to specialized pharmacy services designed to lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve overall health.

The partnership between Sharp and Shields will offer support services for the unique needs of patients with an initial focus on four key disease states: hematology, oncology, rheumatology, and cardiology. Patients filling their prescriptions at Sharp Specialty Pharmacy Services will receive personalized, patient-centered care complete with side effects management, increased adherence, regular follow-ups, access to financial assistance, and medication delivery at no charge.

“Our new partnership with Sharp HealthCare reaffirms the health system’s unwavering commitment to providing superior patient care,” said Stephen West, Chief Executive Officer. “As a Shields partner, Sharp will improve its therapy management and care coordination by securing access to 90 percent of the limited distribution drugs that complex patients need. Our work together will also open restricted payer networks and elevate access to affordable care for Sharp patients.”

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego County’s most comprehensive health care delivery system, serves a broad patient population across its system, which includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, and a full spectrum of facilities and services. The health system consists of 2,700 affiliated physicians and 19,000 employees.

“Our partnership with Shields specifically supports Sharp Specialty Pharmacy’s goal to enhance and grow this vital pharmacy service for Sharp HealthCare’s patients,” said Suzanne Shea, vice president of System Pharmacy and Clinical Nutrition at Sharp HealthCare. “This focused support allows our pharmacy team to expand care for Sharp patients and extend our high-quality services throughout the patients’ health care journey.”

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 90 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 80 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Shields Health Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and employs more than 2,000 people across the country.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs, including the Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.