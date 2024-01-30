Taiba Investments and i2i Group Forge Historic Partnership to Host Inaugural China Visitor Summit in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a historic move to strengthen Saudi-Chinese relations and advance tourism collaboration, Taiba Investments, a leading Saudi hospitality firm, and i2i Group, a renowned Chinese event organizer, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the prestigious Saudi Tourism Forum. This landmark agreement positions the collaborative duo to host the first-ever China Visitor Summit in Riyadh in 2024.

Taiba Investments boasts extensive offerings in hotel operations, property management and real estate development through renowned home-grown brands and global partnerships. The group has recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Dur Hospitality, a leading company specializing in delivering world-class hospitality services infused with authentic Saudi hospitality.

i2i Group, with a stellar two-decade track record connecting luxury brands, airlines, and hotels with the dynamic Chinese market, brings invaluable expertise to the partnership.

The transformative event emerges as a key development for Saudi tourism businesses, establishing a direct link to tap into the burgeoning Chinese market and fostering new market opportunities. Set to highlight Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, ancient striking landscapes, unique attractions, diverse adventure activities, and the unparalleled charm of Saudi hospitality on the global stage, the collaboration invites Chinese tourists to explore the distinctive offerings of this culturally vibrant and naturally captivating destination.

Mr. Hassan Al Ahdab, President of Hotel Operations at Taiba Investments, stated: "Among the transformative events in our Kingdom, such as Riyadh Expo 2030 and World Cup 2034, our collaboration with i2i Group is deeply rooted in our commitment to promoting Saudi Arabia’s status as a global tourism hub, contributing to the economic and cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration reflects our belief in the potential for global partnerships to shape a future that mirrors the ambitions of Vision 2030. We look forward to the meaningful impact this journey will have on both our nations, creating new opportunities for Saudi tourism and hospitality businesses and highlighting the unique attractions of the Kingdom to a vast Chinese audience."

The summit promises a dynamic agenda featuring interactive sessions for industry leaders, cultural exhibitions, structured networking, and informative presentations on Saudi attractions, promoting cultural exchange and business opportunities between the two nations.

Alexander Glos - CEO at the China i2i Group, commented: "We are excited to join forces with Taiba Investments. Leveraging our multidimensional media products and strategic marketing campaigns, our goal is to amplify exposure for Saudi Arabia's diverse tourism offerings. This partnership is not merely a business venture; it's a shared commitment to building bridges between nations and creating a future that transcends boundaries, rooted in the spirit of innovation and mutual growth."

The first China Visitor Summit serves as a beacon of new opportunities for collaboration, strengthening both diplomatic and economic ties. With i2i Group's global network, this collaboration extends beyond borders, enhancing the international visibility of Saudi Arabia as a premier travel destination. Together, Taiba Investments and i2i Group are poised to usher in a new era of tourism collaboration, fostering economic prosperity, job creation and cultural interaction between the two nations.

Taiba Investments

Taiba, established in 1988, is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises more than 40 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 5,746 keys and an additional 20 properties in development.

Central to Taiba’s commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Dur Hospitality, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada, and Dara. Additionally, Taiba’s partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Hilton International further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.

Source: AETOSWire