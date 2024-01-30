Pulse For a Cause with Pure Barre in Support of American Heart Month

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In support of Heart Health Month this February, Pure Barre, an Xponential Fitness brand offering the most effective full-body barre workout, is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association (AHA), a global force for healthier lives for all. This February, during American Heart Month, the Pure Barre community will raise awareness and garner support for the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, Life Is Why™.

Throughout the month of February, Pure Barre will highlight heart-healthy initiatives, starting with its “I Pulse For” campaign, encouraging their communities to find their #PureHeart “why.” This includes members sharing who they pulse for every day when they come to class, through an “I Pulse For” sign, which will be displayed in participating Pure Barre studios all month long.

On February 2, “National Wear Red Day”, Pure Barre will encourage members and its social media followers to wear red to bring greater attention to heart disease and stroke. Pure Barre will also provide its community with the opportunity to donate directly to the American Heart Association at participating studios via QR codes and via their website. These donations allow the AHA to fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health, and share lifesaving resources.

“We support cardiovascular health in our workouts and our communities,” said Cheri Tennill, Chief Marketing Officer of Pure Barre. "We’re thrilled to collaborate with the American Heart Association to share education on heart health with our community and further their vital mission. By raising awareness and providing an inclusive barre community, we can enable everyone to achieve the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week and improve their lives.”

“The American Heart Association has long understood the relationship between physical activity and good heart and brain health,” said American Heart Association Orange County and Inland Empire Board President, Pranav M. Patel, M.D., Chief, Division of Cardiology, UC Irvine. “For that reason, we are excited that Pure Barre is a national Life is Why supporter, helping to raise awareness around heart disease and stroke within their Pure Barre studios, while allowing members to raise vital funds for the mission of the American Heart Association.”

Donations through the Life Is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, moderate to high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world with over 600 studios. All of Pure Barre’s class formats – Foundations, Classic, Empower, Define and Align – benefit cardiovascular health and endurance by elevating members’ heart rates with a variety of high-energy, low-impact and isometric exercises.

For more information about Pure Barre visit https://www.purebarre.com/ or download the Pure Barre app. To learn more about the American Heart Association and ways you can control your heart health visit https://www.heart.org/en/.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of health and wellness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.