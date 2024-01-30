ScienceLogic and LTIMindtree Form a Strategic Partnership to Offer Unified, Intelligent Platform to Maximize Cloud Investments

RESTON, Va. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As organizations continue to adopt cloud technologies and scale their digital operations, the need for robust management solutions is paramount. Today ScienceLogic, a leader in automated IT operations, and LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a collaboration on a unified, intelligent platform that will enable organizations to maximize their cloud investments while ensuring reliability, scalability, and efficiency.

“ We believe our strategic partnership with LTIMindtree will help organizations harness the power of data and automation to optimize their cloud and IT infrastructure for business success,” said Dave Link, CEO, ScienceLogic. “ Working with LTIMindtree, a proven leading innovator in global technology solutions for enterprises, will ultimately provide our customers with more options to maximize their cloud investments and scale for the future.”

“ Embracing a synergy of intelligence and innovation, this partnership with ScienceLogic will forge a new era of transformative possibilities,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

ScienceLogic’s platform enables organizations to proactively monitor and manage their IT environments across physical, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructures. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, ScienceLogic offers comprehensive insights into performance, availability, and business service impact, empowering IT teams to identify and resolve issues swiftly before they impact business operations.

LTIMindtree’s cutting-edge cloud and IT infrastructure management solutions offer robust orchestration, automation, and optimization capabilities. By harnessing LTIMindtree’s Canvas CloudXperienz platform, businesses gain greater control and efficiency in managing their cloud resources, ensuring optimal performance, scalability, and cost optimization.

The combined strengths of the ScienceLogic and LTIMindtree platforms will empower organizations to gain end-to-end visibility, proactively resolve issues, optimize cloud operations, scale with confidence, and drive digital transformation.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic empowers intelligent, automated IT operations, freeing up time and resources, and driving business outcomes with actionable insights. ScienceLogic’s AIOps platform sees everything across clouds and on-premises, enabling business service visibility with relationship mapping, and workflow automation to eliminate manual tasks. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology has been proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. https://sciencelogic.com.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.