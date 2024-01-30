Innovative New Service PITCH Offers Aspiring Unscripted Creators and Producers Unique Opportunity to Bring Their Ideas to Life with Expert Counsel from Industry Leaders

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The interactive new online service PITCH (www.pitch.reviews) launched its unique, innovative membership service for aspiring creators of unscripted programming who are looking for the opportunity to bring their ideas to life.

PITCH offers a streamlined, cost-effective solution for creators to present their unscripted TV show ideas directly to industry decision-makers and executive producers around the globe including Hollywood, New York, Europe and more. Members gain access to an array of resources from expert coaching to tools and templates, and helpful articles and advice, all designed to help hone their pitches, perfect their ideas, and prepare them to be sold into the television marketplace. The inaugural episode of the PITCH podcast “The Unscripted Pitch” with industry creators, producers, and executives drops on February 20th following the membership site launch.

PITCH co-founder Scott Sternberg (“On The Case with Paula Zahn,” “iCRIME with Elizabeth Vargas,” “Live from Daryl’s House”) leads the team of industry experts and professionals who will be lending their expertise to review and provide practical, executable feedback to all submissions received through the service. During his 30-plus years in television, Sternberg has produced over 2,500 hours of unscripted programming for numerous networks and streaming services. His company specializes in creating unscripted content across all genres.

“PITCH is redefining the entertainment industry, opening doors for creators worldwide to get their ideas noticed and reviewed without breaking the bank,” says Sternberg. “Our mission is to empower up-and-coming creators and anyone with aspirations of turning their unscripted dreams into a reality, by giving them the tools and access they need to hone their ideas and bring their innovative visions to life. I have always believed that the next big idea can come from anywhere in the world, and we at PITCH look forward to working with the next generation of unscripted creators to prove that is true.”

Adds co-founder David Goldman, “PITCH provides a comprehensive membership service that collaborates with members to shape and perfect their ideas. We equip creators with a broad array of resources all designed to support them throughout their creative journey. Having received thousands of in-person ideas at live events over the years, we can attest to the challenges creators face in presenting their concepts to the right partners. PITCH is here to create opportunity, unlock their potential and level the playing field.”

About PITCH

