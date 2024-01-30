Humble Midstream II Receives Capital Commitment From Quantum Capital Group

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humble Midstream II Partners LLC (“Humble II”) announced today that it has formed a partnership with Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”). Based in Denver, Colorado, Humble II is pursuing the development and operation of energy infrastructure projects across North America. The company is led by industry veterans Steven Huckaby as Chief Executive Officer and Walter Hagstrom as Chief Commercial Officer; the pair previously worked together at Humble Midstream I LLC.

“With this commitment from Quantum, we are able to focus on building infrastructure solutions that support the North American energy complex,” said Humble II Chief Executive Officer Steven Huckaby. “As energy security and sustainability remain important issues, we believe that traditional and low-carbon energy solutions will each play a vital role in fueling our world.”

“The partnership with Quantum, combined with our team’s expertise, focus on value-added customer solutions, relationships, and track record, position Humble II to be a differentiated solutions provider to our customers,” continued Chief Commercial Officer Walter Hagstrom.

“We are excited to get into business with the Humble II team. They have a demonstrated track record in the infrastructure space and a creative, customer-focused approach to providing solutions to the industry. We believe the current environment presents an attractive opportunity to develop, own, and operate energy infrastructure,” said Quantum Partner Garry Tanner. “Our capital commitment to Humble II demonstrates our confidence in their leadership, organization, approach, and track record, and we look forward to being a part of their growth and success.”

Additionally, Humble II is excited to announce that industry veteran Michael R. Culbert has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Culbert brings vast experience, previously serving as Director and Vice Chair of PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd. and as Director and President of Pacific NorthWest LNG LP. He is also a former Co-Founder, Director, President and CEO of Progress Energy Ltd., an oil and gas exploration and production company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of TC Energy and Precision Drilling and has previously served on several other private and public energy company boards. Culbert is a past member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Board of Governors.

To learn more about Humble, visit https://www.humblemidstream.com/.

About Humble II

Based in Denver, Colorado, Humble II seeks to develop and operate energy infrastructure in North America, including traditional midstream infrastructure and infrastructure for the energy transition. The company is led by industry veterans Steven Huckaby and Walter Hagstrom. For more information on Humble II, please visit www.humblemidstream.com.

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum Capital Group is a leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $24 billion in capital commitments under stewardship since inception. For more information on Quantum Capital Group, please visit www.quantumcap.com.