Quanta System unveils the latest breakthrough technology drawn on its picosecond laser heritage: VarioPulse Technology®, the next-level device for the next-level experts

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanta System proudly opens the door to the New Year by unleashing the ultimate innovation in the picosecond laser technologies: Discovery PICO with VarioPulse Technology®. An unprecedented level of precision and versatility in a device that allows you to select the picosecond pulse-duration to personalize the treatments to meet the unique needs of each person.

Quanta System has always been committed to follow the evolving needs of the market and to listen and understand the needs of its customers. Discovery PICO VarioPulse Technology® represents a significant leap forward in the world of aesthetic medicine.

Featuring Pico Boost technology that can deliver up to 1.8GW of laser power perfectly controlled by the VarioPulse Technology®, this next-generation device welcomes you to 3 cutting-edge customized treatments that are precisely designed to perform tattoo removal and skin revitalization at their best.

Pico Tune-Ink, the adaptable treatment that removes tattoo ink of a wide variety of colour and complexity;

Pico Filling, the no down-time treatment that revitalizes the skin from within and improve its appearance;

Pico Plasma, the all round skin remodeling treatment that targets scars and acne scars.

Commenting on this major launch, Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System, expresses his excitement, "We are thrilled to bring this new technology to the aesthetic world. Our primary goal of improving people's quality of life is greatly enhanced by continuing to work alongside our valued partners, the physicians, and providing patients with more and more customized treatments.”

This is just the first step of a new era laser roadmap focused on delivering the superior user experience and patient satisfaction that the market has been waiting for.

For more information about Discovery PICO VarioPulse Technology®, visit our website www.quantasystem.com or come to discover it in person at IMCAS Booth U322 Level 3 - February 1st -3rd 2024.

